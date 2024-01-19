The most important players for Duck fans to watch in Polynesian Bowl on Friday

It’s All-American Bowl season in the world of college football recruiting, and things were kicked off earlier this month with the 2024 Under Armour All-American Bowl down in Orlando, Florida, and the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

Now we head to Hawaii, where the eyes of college football fans will turn to the historic Polynesian Bowl.

The game will be televised on NFL Network and FUBO, kicking off at 6 p.m. PT. A total of 10 Oregon Duck signees from the 2024 recruiting class are playing in the game, looking to showcase their skills and prove why they were such highly-rated recruits throughout the process.

On top of just the Oregon commits, though, there are a lot of players in this game who Duck fans should keep an eye on. Whether or not they considered Oregon in the recruiting process — and could potentially consider them again in a potential transfer situation down the road — some of the best players in the nation will be playing in this game.

Here’s who you should keep an eye on:

DL Aydin Breland

Photo Courtesy of Oregon Athletic Department

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 98

National Rank: No. 16

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

Notes: I think any Oregon fan would agree that they can’t wait to see what Breland, the second-highest-rated commit in the 2024 Ducks’ class, is able to do on the field. He brings a high ceiling to Eugene and can show it off in a big way on Wednesday.

CB Dakoda Fields

Oregon Ducks Helmet

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 93

National Rank: No. 80

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

Notes: Dakoda Fields is one of the several blue-chip defensive backs that Oregon brought in as part of the 2024 recruiting class, and he brings a lot of upside with him. Fields flipped from USC earlier in his commitment. It will be fun to watch him play against some elite talent and show what he can do.

S Aaron Flowers

Photo Courtesy of Aaron Flowers

Update: Aaron Flowers did not end up making the trip for the Polynesian game because of a slight injury.

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 93

National Rank: No. 71

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

Notes: There has arguably been no Oregon signee who improved his stock more than Aaron Flowers over the past week, impressing endlessly at All-American practices throughout the past few days. It will be fun to see what he can do in a game situation against top-rated talent.

WR Dillon Gresham

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 90

National Rank: No. 178

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

Notes: The Ducks are bringing an elite group of wide receivers in as part of the 2024 class, and Gresham is one of them. His signing got overshadowed a bit in December because of the flips from both Jeremiah McClellan and Ryan Pellum, but Gresham brings some high upside to Eugene.

WR Ryan Pellum

Photo Courtesy of Ryan Pellum

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 91

National Rank: No. 99

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

Notes: Ryan Pellum was the other wide receiver that flipped to Oregon on signing day, coming from the USC Trojans. He is an incredibly quick player who could have a major impact in Eugene down the road.

LB Brayden Platt

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 96

National Rank: No. 53

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

Notes: Brayden Platt is one of the many Oregon 2024 signees who has a very high upside, and could potentially contribute on defense as a true freshman. With his size and mobility, I’m excited to see what he can do on the field.

TE Roger Saleapaga

Photo Courtesy of Roger Saleapaga

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 89

National Rank: No. 442

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

Notes: Roger Saleapaga was one of the later additions to Oregon’s 2024 class, but he is a big receiving tight end who could play a big role in the Ducks’ offense going forward. I want to see how he uses his size in the receiving game.

DL Xadavien Sims

(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 91

National Rank: No. 211

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

Notes: Xadavien Sims is another defensive lineman in Oregon’s 2024 class who has me intrigued, as he is a very talented player with a lot of upside. It will be great to see what he can put on tape in this game.

LB Dylan Williams

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 90

National Rank: No. 180

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

Notes: Dylan Williams is one of the coveted linebacking additions that the Ducks made this offseason, and he brings a lot of speed and versatility to the defense. I’m very excited to watch him fly around on Friday night.

P Tyler Kinsman

(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)

247Sports Recruiting Rating: N/A

National Rank: N/A

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

Notes: Oregon punter Tyler Kinsman will be a fun watch in this game. Punting has improved over the last year in Eugene, and Kinsman is among the top in the nation at what he does.

WR Jordan Anderson

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 89

National Rank: No. 186

Commitment: Oregon State Beavers

Notes: This former Oregon commit decided to flip up north to Oregon State back before signing day. It will be interesting to see him on the field as he tries to show what he can do.

OT Brandon Baker

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 98

National Rank: No. 25

Commitment: Texas Longhorns

Notes: Brandon Baker is a player whom the Ducks tried very hard to get as one of the top-ranked offensive tackles in the nation. Instead, he chose the Longhorns. I’m excited to see how dominant he can be holding down the edge on Friday night.

S KJ Bolden

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 98

National Rank: No. 14

Commitment: Georgia Bulldogs

Notes: The Ducks were among the top schools for KJ Bolden early in his recruitment, so he could be a name to watch going forward. I am excited to see what he is able to do on the field against top of the top players in the nation.

RB Jason Brown Jr.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 91

National Rank: No. 190

Commitment: Arizona State Sun Devils

Notes: Jason Brown was one of the best players in Washington this year and he ended up going to Arizona State, with the Ducks going elsewhere at the RB spot. He reportedly liked Oregon a lot, so its a name to keep an eye on going forward.

QB Dylan Raiola

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 98

National Rank: No. 2

Commitment: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Notes: Who doesn’t want to watch the No. 1 QB prospect in the nation play? Raiola had a wild recruitment, decommitting from Ohio State early on, committing to Georgia, and then flipping from Georgia to Nebraska late in the cycle. He’s talented, and among the top QB prospects we’ve seen in some time. Let’s see what he can do.

EDGE Jordan Ross

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 98

National Rank: No. 11

Commitment: Tennessee Volunteers

Notes: Jordan Ross is among the top EDGE prospects in the nation this year, and he’s someone who the Ducks were trying hard to get. Ross had Oregon among his top schools late in the game, so keep an eye on him in this game and in the future.

OT Jordan Seaton

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 98

National Rank: No. 12

Commitment: Colorado Buffaloes

Notes: Just for the entertainment value alone, I think that everyone is going to be paying attention to Jordan Seaton in this game. After committing to the Colorado Buffaloes on FS1’s ‘Undisputed’ and then delaying his signing for so long, it’s pretty clear that Seaton has a flair for the dramatic.

S Peyton Woodyard

(Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 91

National Rank: No. 102

Commitment: Alabama Crimson Tide

Notes: Peyton Woodyard is another defensive back who the Ducks tried hard to get, and were among his top schools pretty late in the game. Keep an eye on him, especially with the way things are currently going at Alabama.

