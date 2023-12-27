Who was the most important player in LSU’s 2024 signing class?

The 2024 early signing period is in the books, and while LSU may not be completely done adding players, all 28 committed players have signed their national letters of intent.

It’s not an elite class, but it’s certainly a very solid one that ranks either just inside or outside of the top 10, depending on the recruiting service. It addressed several key areas of need, including the secondary, which struggled quite a bit in 2023.

The headliner in that group was four-star safety Dashawn McBryde, who ESPN listed as the most important addition in the 2024 signing class. McBryde is the No. 2-ranked player in LSU’s class behind tight end Trey'Dez Green.

The Tigers have been looking for help in the secondary the past two seasons, and while they have added some playmakers in the portal, including Texas A&M safety Jardin Gilbert, McBryde is still a valuable addition. LSU ranked 104 among all FBS teams in passing yards allowed per game this past season, giving up 245.4 yards through the air. McBryde will give the coaches long-term help in fixing that problem, whether it’s this coming season or the next.

The Tigers’ class was also headlined by four-star quarterback Colin Hurley and four-star offensive tackle Weston Davis.

