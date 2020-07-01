Most important Eagles for 2020: Zach Ertz is still a beast
We got to Dallas Goedert earlier in this countdown at No. 17, but let's not lose sight of just how good Zach Ertz is. He's still the better tight end and one of the three best in the entire league.
Last season, Ertz caught 88 passes for 916 yards, both the second-highest totals of his career and he also added four touchdowns. He's been to three straight Pro Bowls and has caught 70+ passes for 800+ yards in five straight seasons.
There are just two players in the NFL who have longer season streaks with 70/800: DeAndre Hopkins and Julio Jones, who have both done it for six straight seasons.
The craziest thing is that Ertz has gone 70/800 for five straight seasons and just two other Eagles have ever had 70/800 in two straight seasons: Irving Fryar from 1996-97 and Jordan Matthews in 2015-16.
So what Ertz is doing isn't just amazing. He's putting up all-time great numbers.
With 65 more catches, he'll pass Harold Carmichael for first on the Eagles' all-time receptions list.
Ertz and Carson Wentz have become close on and off the field and Ertz is his go-to target. Of his 204 catches over the last two seasons, 122 of them have gone for first downs.
One main reason Ertz has been so important to the Eagles is because they haven't had consistent play at the receiver position. He's been the offense's best and most consistent weapon in the last several seasons. In fact, he's led the team in receiving for each of the last four years.
While the Eagles have added some new receivers this offseason, my best guess is that as long as Ertz stays healthy, he'll lead the team in receptions again in 2020.
Ertz is 29 now and he's under contract through the 2021 season, which also happens to be when Goedert's contract runs out. The Eagles will eventually have a decision to make, but as long as Ertz keeps playing at this high of a level, he's going to be a key part of the Eagles' offense.
