Most important Eagles for 2020: Miles Sanders starts off the top 10

Over the next four weeks, we'll be counting down the 20 most important Eagles for the 2020 season.

20: Nate Sudfeld

19. Avonte Maddox

18. Nathan Gerry

17. Dallas Goedert

16. Derek Barnett

15. Jalen Reagor

14. Jalen Mills

13. Brandon Brooks

12. Rodney McLeod

11. Javon Hargrave

10. Miles Sanders





















After a really promising rookie season, the Eagles will be relying heavily on Sanders in 2020. It'll be up to Doug Pederson to figure out how much to use him.

It was a really good rookie season for the second-round pick from Penn State. Sanders rushed for 818 yards (4.6) and also caught 50 passes for 509 yards with 6 total touchdowns. Along the way, he amassed 1,327 scrimmage yards, breaking the Eagles' rookie record.

Year 2 should be even better for Sanders.

Early last season, he wasn't quite ready to be the Eagles starter. He got off to a slow start and the Eagles had Jordan Howard so they had to go with him. And Howard was playing well until he suffered a stinger. That injury might have ended up being a blessing in the long run. Because that's when Sanders exploded.

Sanders became the Eagles' starter coming out of the bye week in Week 11 and took his game to a new level. And then in the four-game win streak to end the season, Sanders averaged 112 scrimmage yards per game.

There's a reason the Eagles fell in love with Sanders during last year's draft. He has all the makings of an elite feature back: He's quick, explosive, shifty, has hands out of the backfield and is a willing blocker.

In the past, we've seen Doug Pederson utilize a running back by committee approach, but I think a lot of that was because he didn't have a back that was able to carry the full load. That doesn't mean Boston Scott and Corey Clement and whoever else won't get any touches; they will. But without Howard, Sanders is the true, no-doubt-about-it No. 1 back and the Eagles are going to ride him this season.

Story continues

If Sanders can stay healthy, he should be able to put together a 1,000-yard rushing season and continue to be a huge part of the passing game.

Subscribe and rate the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Stitcher / Spotify / Art19





Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.





More on the Eagles

Most important Eagles for 2020: Miles Sanders starts off the top 10 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia