Most important Eagles for 2020: Jason Kelce is the best center in football

You could certainly argue that Lane Johnson is the Eagles' most important offensive lineman, but I'd give the edge to Jason Kelce.

Kelce will turn 33 during this upcoming season and he isn't going to play football forever, so the Eagles have to cherish their time with him. Kelce is going to go down as one of the greatest Eagles of all time and he's quietly putting together a Hall of Fame case.

This note from Reuben Frank back in April is pretty amazing: Kelce is one of six centers in NFL history to make first-team all-pro three straight years, the only one to do it in the last 20 years. All the others are Hall of Famers.

He has been an All-Pro in each of the last three seasons and has also been a Pro Bowler three times. Kelce hasn't missed a game since 2014 and he didn't miss a single snap in 2019. He also managed to stay much healthier in 2019 than he was in 2018 and was an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in the same year for the first time in his career. Even though he was snubbed for the All-Decade team of the 2010s, he's widely considered the best center in the NFL.

Again in 2019, Kelce was ProFootballFocus's top rated center for the third straight season.

The center position is so important even at its most basic level. Kelce was of course the only offensive player to touch the ball on every offensive play last season. And the role he's had in the development of Carson Wentz shouldn't be overlooked.

