Most important Eagles for 2020: Jalen Reagor is top 15

The Eagles' first-round pick cracks the top 15 and for good reason. He was the 21st pick in the NFL draft and he comes in at a position where the Eagles desperately needed help after last year. Remember when every mock draft had them taking a receiver? There was a reason for that.

Now, last week Doug Pederson mentioned that Reagor will come in and play one position to start. That means Reagor is in line to be the backup Z receiver behind DeSean Jackson. Despite that, I have a hard time imagining that the Eagles will really leave Reagor on the bench.

I think Pederson is telling the truth about Reagor learning the Z position first. But even if he doesn't move along quickly, there will still be opportunities. I expect Reagor to learn the Z, then learn the slot. But I also think there will be opportunities for Pederson to find ways for Reagor to get involved.

Reagor has explosive traits and YAC ability. So Pederson can dial up plays for him to catch bubble screens, get the ball on end-arounds and Reagor also has the potential to be a pretty good punt returner.

A lot of his play time will be up to Reagor. Last year, the Eagles were hesitant to give JJ Arcega-Whiteside reps at other positions early. Eventually he found his way onto the field and confirmed those fears. But if Reagor is having a good training camp, there's no real reason to keep him off the field.

Right now, DraftKings has Reagor's over/under for receiving yards set at 700.5. To put that into perspective, just seven rookies in Eagles history have had 700-plus receiving yards. The most recent was Jordan Matthews in 2014.

If Reagor ends up with an over there, it'll be a big boost for the Eagles and he'll be as important to the team as we're projecting him here.

Of course, with six receivers going in the first round, there will be plenty of competition between all of them. Here are all of their over/under numbers, per FanDuel .

12. Henry Ruggs (Raiders): 740.5

15. Jerry Jeudy (Broncos): 774.5

17. CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys): 749.5

21. Jalen Reagor (Eagles): 700.5

22. Justin Jefferson (Vikings): 725.5

25. Brandon Aiyuk (49ers): none listed











