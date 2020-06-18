Most important Eagles for 2020: Dallas Goedert lands at 17

Over the next four weeks, we'll be counting down the 20 most important Eagles for the 2020 season.

Dallas Goedert appears to be a budding superstar in the NFL. Calling him the Eagles' backup tight end isn't fair or accurate. He might be behind Zach Ertz in the Eagles' pecking order, but Goedert is already one of the best tight ends in the league when you account for how well-rounded a player he is.

And the Eagles are going to play him a ton in 2020.

Even with all the speed the Eagles added to their offense this season, Goedert still needs to get plenty of snaps. He's too good to keep off the field.

Sure, injuries to wide receiver played a role in how much the Eagles used 12 personnel (two tight ends) in 2019, but they used it more than any team in the league. And Goedert was a huge reason why. The Eagles were in 12 personnel 52% of the time in 2019, according to Sharp Football. The next closest team was Minnesota at 34%.

I don't think the Eagles can use 12 personnel as their base offense again in 2020; their offense was too plodding. But they also shouldn't abandon that personnel grouping because Goedert is good and getting better.

2018: 48% of offensive snaps, 33 catches, 334 yards, 4 touchdowns

2019: 66% of offensive snaps, 58 catches, 607 yards, 5 touchdowns



While there's no question Ertz is one of the best tight ends in the NFL and is putting up historic numbers, Goedert is probably more well-rounded. He's a very good blocker and has big-time YAC ability.

In fact, ProFootballFocus ranked Goedert as the sixth-best tight end in the league in 2019 and Ertz was 14th. The big difference came in pass and run blocking, where Goedert excels.

In 2020, Goedert is entering the third year of his contract as a second-round draft choice so he has a base salary of under $1 million this year and around $1.25 million in 2021. Meanwhile, Zach Ertz has base salaries of $6.66 million and $8.25 million in the next two years. The interesting thing is that both of their current contracts run through the 2021 season and it would be unrealistic to think they can keep both players beyond that year.

For now, though, Goedert is still not the receiving threat Ertz is, but his all-around game make him a very important part of the offense.

