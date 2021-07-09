Here Are Some of the Most Iconic Moments In Olympic Track and Field History
Here Are Some of the Most Iconic Moments In Olympic Track and Field History
Dorando Pietri collapses at the end of the marathon in 1908
Jesse Owens takes home four gold medals in 1936
Emil Zapotek wins three distance events in 1952
Abebe Bikila sets an Olympic marathon record in 1960
Wilma Rudolph becomes "the fastest woman in the world" in 1960
Bob Hayes sets a world record in 1964
Dick Fosbury revolutionizes the high jump in 1968
Tommie Smith and John Carlos protest racism in 1968
Al Oerter wins his fourth consecutive gold medal in 1968
Bob Beamon sets the long jump record in 1968
Frank Shorter wins the marathon in 1972.
Steve Prefontaine misses the bronze medal in 1972.
Bruce Jenner sets the decathlon record in 1976.
Joan Benoit Samuelson wins the first women's marathon in 1984.
Mary Decker-Slaney trips in the 3000-meter run in 1984
Flo-Jo sets a 200-meter world record in 1988
Carl Lewis wins a third gold *after* the Games in 1988
Derek Redmond gets injured in the semifinals in 1992
Michael Johnson strikes gold twice in 1996
Stacy Dragila wins the first women's pole vault in 2000
Cathy Freeman wins gold in the 400 meters in 2000
Paula Radcliffe DNFs the marathon in 2004
Usain Bolt wins the 100-meter dash in 2008
Allyson Felix finally medals in 2012
Galen Rupp medals in the 10,000-meter race in 2012
Usain Bolt wraps his Olympic career with a bang in 2016
Abbey D'Agostino and Nikki Hamblin collide in 2016
Americans sweep the 100-meter hurdles in 2016
Mo Farah doubles up on gold again in 2016
Emma Coburn wins bronze in the steeplechase in 2016