Most expensive Premier League signings of summer 2017

With all 20 Premier League teams now back in preseason, squads for the 2017-18 season continue to take shape with plenty of new arrivals.
10 players have cost over $30 million so far, with 55 players arriving in the summer window to date.
[ MORE: Latest transfer news ]
Everton, Manchester City and Manchester United have been the big spenders, while Arsenal smashed their club-record transfer fee to buy Alexandre Lacazette. AS Roma and Benfica have been the biggest beneficiaries of the early summer PL transfer deals.
With Gylfi Sigurdsson, Virgil Van Dijk, Nemanja Matic and Ross Barkley all linked with big money moves, expect plenty more cash to be splashed before the transfer window shuts on Aug. 31.
Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest deals of the summer transfer window, so far.
- Romelu Lukaku (Everton to Manchester United) – $96.5 million*
- Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon to Arsenal) – $67.8 million
- Bernardo Silva (AS Monaco to Manchester City) – $55.3 million
- Victor Lindelof (Benfica to Manchester United) – $50.8 million
- Ederson (Benfica to Manchester City) – $44.6 million
- Mohamed Salah (AS Roma to Liverpool) – $44.1 million
- Antonio Rudiger (AS Roma to Chelsea) – $43.7 million
- Michael Keane (Burnley to Everton) – $38 million
- Jordan Pickford (Sunderland to Everton) – $38 million
- Davy Klaassen (Ajax to Everton) – $30.7 million
*transfer expected to be confirmed on Monday
679