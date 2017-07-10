Most expensive Premier League signings of summer 2017

With all 20 Premier League teams now back in preseason, squads for the 2017-18 season continue to take shape with plenty of new arrivals.

10 players have cost over $30 million so far, with 55 players arriving in the summer window to date.

Everton, Manchester City and Manchester United have been the big spenders, while Arsenal smashed their club-record transfer fee to buy Alexandre Lacazette. AS Roma and Benfica have been the biggest beneficiaries of the early summer PL transfer deals.

With Gylfi Sigurdsson, Virgil Van Dijk, Nemanja Matic and Ross Barkley all linked with big money moves, expect plenty more cash to be splashed before the transfer window shuts on Aug. 31.

Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest deals of the summer transfer window, so far.

Romelu Lukaku (Everton to Manchester United) – $96.5 million* Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon to Arsenal) – $67.8 million Bernardo Silva (AS Monaco to Manchester City) – $55.3 million Victor Lindelof (Benfica to Manchester United) – $50.8 million Ederson (Benfica to Manchester City) – $44.6 million Mohamed Salah (AS Roma to Liverpool) – $44.1 million Antonio Rudiger (AS Roma to Chelsea) – $43.7 million Michael Keane (Burnley to Everton) – $38 million Jordan Pickford (Sunderland to Everton) – $38 million Davy Klaassen (Ajax to Everton) – $30.7 million

*transfer expected to be confirmed on Monday

