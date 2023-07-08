The most expensive home game ticket for every Big 12 team in 2023
The biggest season in Big 12 history begins in less than two months. Oklahoma and Texas are at the center of it. The conference’s two most storied programs are commanding big ticket prices when they travel to face conference opponents.
We compiled a list of some of the biggest ticket games on the Big 12 schedule according to SeatGeek. Some of the more expensive home games might surprise.
We did not include Texas and Oklahoma because it is a neutral site game. It is, however, one of the more pricey tickets in college football. The price of admission for college football’s biggest regular season spectacle is $355 per ticket according to SeatGeek.
Out-of-conference rivalry games and rare matchups comprise much of the list. The scarcity of meetings between West Virginia and Pittsburgh increases intrigue for the game.
Here is a list of every Big 12 team’s most expensive home ticket in 2023.
Baylor Bears
Opponent: Texas
Price of admission: $120
Stadium capacity: 45,140
BYU Cougars
Opponent: Oklahoma
Price of admission: $121
Stadium capacity: 63,725
Cincinnati Bearcats
Opponent: Oklahoma
Price of admission: $164
Stadium capacity: 40,000
Houston Cougars
Opponent: Texas
Price of admission: $105
Stadium capacity: 40,000
Iowa State Cyclones
Opponent: Iowa
Price of admission: $159
Stadium capacity: 61,500
Kansas Jayhawks
Opponent: Oklahoma
Price of admission: $44
Stadium capacity: 47,233
Kansas State Wildcats
Opponent: TCU
Price of admission: $44
Stadium capacity: 50,000
Oklahoma Sooners
Opponent: TCU
Price of admission: $63
Stadium capacity: 86,112
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Opponent: Oklahoma
Price of admission: $203
Stadium capacity: 60,000
TCU Horned Frogs
Opponent: Colorado
Price of admission: $152
Stadium capacity: 47,000
Texas Longhorns
Opponent: Texas Tech
Price of admission: $66
Stadium capacity: 100,119
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Opponent: Oregon
Price of admission: $68
Stadium capacity: 60,454
UCF Golden Knights
Opponent: Baylor
Price of admission: $79
Stadium capacity: 65,000
West Virginia Mountaineers
Opponent: Pittsburgh
Price of admission: $169
Stadium capacity: 60,000