The most expensive home game ticket for every Big 12 team in 2023

The biggest season in Big 12 history begins in less than two months. Oklahoma and Texas are at the center of it. The conference’s two most storied programs are commanding big ticket prices when they travel to face conference opponents.

We compiled a list of some of the biggest ticket games on the Big 12 schedule according to SeatGeek. Some of the more expensive home games might surprise.

We did not include Texas and Oklahoma because it is a neutral site game. It is, however, one of the more pricey tickets in college football. The price of admission for college football’s biggest regular season spectacle is $355 per ticket according to SeatGeek.

Out-of-conference rivalry games and rare matchups comprise much of the list. The scarcity of meetings between West Virginia and Pittsburgh increases intrigue for the game.

Here is a list of every Big 12 team’s most expensive home ticket in 2023.

Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent: Texas

Price of admission: $120

Stadium capacity: 45,140

Opponent: Oklahoma

Price of admission: $121

Stadium capacity: 63,725

Cincinnati Bearcats

Opponent: Oklahoma

Price of admission: $164

Stadium capacity: 40,000

Houston Cougars

Opponent: Texas

Price of admission: $105

Stadium capacity: 40,000

Iowa State Cyclones

Opponent: Iowa

Price of admission: $159

Stadium capacity: 61,500

Opponent: Oklahoma

Price of admission: $44

Stadium capacity: 47,233

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent: TCU

Price of admission: $44

Stadium capacity: 50,000

Opponent: TCU

Price of admission: $63

Stadium capacity: 86,112

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent: Oklahoma

Price of admission: $203

Stadium capacity: 60,000

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent: Colorado

Price of admission: $152

Stadium capacity: 47,000

Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via USA TODAY NETWORK

Opponent: Texas Tech

Price of admission: $66

Stadium capacity: 100,119

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent: Oregon

Price of admission: $68

Stadium capacity: 60,454

Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent: Baylor

Price of admission: $79

Stadium capacity: 65,000

Opponent: Pittsburgh

Price of admission: $169

Stadium capacity: 60,000

