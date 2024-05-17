'Most exciting signing' Thiago and 'best free transfer' Matip

[BBC]

Thiago Alcantara remains the most exciting signing of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool era.

When he arrived from Bayern Munich, he had just won the Champions League and been crowned man of the match in the final.

He was arguably the best midfielder on the planet and his performances for Liverpool did nothing to suggest otherwise. The problem is: there were simply not nearly enough of them because of injury after injury after injury.

Thiago was forced off on his Liverpool debut against Everton, the same match in which Virgil van Dijk ruptured his cruciate ligament.

There were periods when the mercurial Spaniard found fitness and form, but they never lasted long.

Liverpool fans, though, will always have his performance against Manchester United in the 4-0 Anfield walloping in 2022. It was genuinely one of the best, most technically brilliant, midfield outings the stadium has seen.

Then you have Joel Matip - he is one of the best free transfers in Premier League history. He is physical, tall, brilliant in the air and even better on the ball.

The Reds eventually fell in love with the Cameroonian after a tricky start, and pairing him with Van Dijk certainly helped.

Like Thiago, injuries held Matip back - but he was a key figure in our Champions League and Premier League victories.

Fans will remember his ability to dribble the ball out from the back and go on one of his gangly, but brilliant, runs towards the opposition box.

This summer, Liverpool will need a proper defensive midfielder and a new centre-back to replace them.

Jordan Chamberlain can be found at Empire of the Kop