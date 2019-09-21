The most embarrassing moments in Jets history

Ah, the New York Jets.

Year in and year out, the Patriots' AFC East rival just can't seem to get out of its own way. The franchise has been defined by embarrassing miscues and headlines for decades now, and its on-field product certainly hasn't helped its cause.

With the Patriots preparing for a matchup against the Jets on Sunday, we figured it would be worth taking a trip down memory lane to revisit some of the most laughable moments in the organization's history. In no particular order, here they are in all of their glory. . .

