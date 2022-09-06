Most of Doug Pederson's Week 1 experience has come against Washington

Pederson has quite the history playing Washington in Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When the Commanders meet the Jaguars for the first game of the 2022 NFL season, Jacksonville's head coach will have as much experience opening a season in Washington as anyone on Ron Rivera's sideline.

Commanders vs. Jaguars on September 11 will be Doug Pederson's sixth season opener since becoming a head coach in 2016, and he holds a 4-1 record in those games. Out of those six, it'll be his fourth time taking on Washington in Week 1.

The Commanders will also be the third different Washington team name Pederson will open a season against, as he coached in two Week 1 matchups against the "Redskins" (2017, 2019) and one facing the "Washington Football Team" (2020). To take the connections even further, Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz led Pederson's side in four of the coach's five season openers with Philadelphia.

Let's take a quick look back over the first three times Pederson roamed the opposing sideline during a Washington season opener as the 2022 campaign rapidly approaches.

Week 1, 2017: Eagles 30, Washington 17

Pederson's first opener against Washington was a memorable one, as it kickstarted his team's run to a Super Bowl championship. Now Commanders quarterback, Carson Wentz stole the show and announced his arrival to the 2017 NFL MVP conversation with his performance. He threw for 307 yards, two touchdowns and one interception to go along with a memorable scramble and 58-yard touchdown throw to Nelson Agholor on the first drive of the game.

A late Kirk Cousins pick-six sealed this one for the Eagles, as they went on to finish the year 13-3 with a Super Bowl win over Tom Brady and the Patriots. Washington finished 7-9 in what would be Cousins' final season with the franchise.

Week 1, 2019: Eagles 32, Washington 27

The 2019 season started strong for Washington as they quickly sprinted out to a 20-7 lead over the Eagles. However, old friend DeSean Jackson proved to be too much to handle for Jay Gruden's squad. Wentz found Jackson eight times in the game for 154 yards and two touchdowns. It was the most productive game Jackson had the whole season.

Again. Carson Wentz to DeSean Jackson for the second time today. First one was a 51 yarder, this one is a 53-yard TD. pic.twitter.com/W9mBkCQYOr — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 8, 2019

The Eagles ended up winning the division in 2019 with a record of 9-7, while Washington ended up with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft after finishing the year 3-13. They hired Ron Rivera as head coach, drafted Chase Young second overall and the rest is history.

Week 1, 2020: Washington 27, Eagles 17

Pederson's first and only loss in a season opener might have marked the beginning of the end for Wentz in Philadelphia. After taking a 17-7 lead into halftime, Wentz and the Eagles imploded down the stretch thanks to Washington's vaunted pass rush. Ryan Kerrigan notched two of the defense's eight sacks on the day. It was a career-high for Wentz, who accumulated a number of unfortunate career highs in 2020.

Ryan Kerrigan works through the pulling G off PA, and the RB, and sacks Wentz to become Washington's all time leader in sacks pic.twitter.com/dXlWSWJdFu — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 13, 2020

In contrast to how the 2017 opener kickstarted an Eagles Super Bowl run, this particular game began a disastrous season for Philadelphia. They finished 4-11-1 in what would be both Wentz and Pederson's final year with the Eagles. Washington, on the other hand, enjoyed an NFC East title and a home playoff game in Rivera's inaugural season.

Now, the Commanders will look to add another blemish to Pederson's record in Week 1 with the very quarterback that helped Pederson to three of his season-opening wins.