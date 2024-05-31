What are the most dominant NBA championship runs in history?

The Boston Celtics are seen as the beneficiaries of an easy run to the NBA Finals. Media critics have been piling on in recent weeks, questioning Boston’s ability to be an elite-level team and pointing toward their playoff path into the NBA Finals to add validation to their arguments. Not every playoff run is a battle.

Nevertheless, there have been some gauntlets in the past. In some years of NBA history, teams have had to overcome elite team after elite team. In a recent episode of ESPN’s “Get Up,” Mike Greenberg shared his top-five most dominant championship runs. It’s safe to say that if the Celtics win a championship this season, they won’t be making Greenberg’s list.

The truth is, it doesn’t matter how you get to the mountaintop. If you raise the Larry O’Brien trophy, you go down in history as a champion. Future generations won’t be questioning how the success was achieved or who was out of an opponent’s rotation. Championships are part of legacies.

You can see Greenberg’s top five by clicking on the embedded link above.

Listen to the “Green With Envy” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3DoLhYK

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3Oj4dhD

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3K8MbvY

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire