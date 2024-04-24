Who would be the most decorated players if the NBA gave medals instead of rings?

It’s all about the rings, as we’re reminded over and over again online every day. But what if the NBA operated like FIBA with National Team tournaments and gave medals to the squads in the Top 3 instead of just championship rings to the players on the winning team? Who would have the most medals in NBA history if that were the case?

To explore this scenario, we awarded gold medals to each player on a championship team, silver to those losing in the Finals, and bronze to members of the franchise with the best regular-season record eliminated in the Conference Finals.

With this system, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar would be the all-time leader with 14 medals, followed by a host of Celtic and Laker legends, including LeBron James.

Check the full ranking below:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 14 medals

Gold: Six (1971, 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988)

Silver: Four (1974, 1983, 1984, 1989)

Bronze: Four (1970, 1972, 1977, 1986)

Bill Russell: 13 medals

Gold: 11 (1957, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969)

Silver: One (1958)

Bronze: One (1967)

Sam Jones: 12 medals

Gold: 10 (1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969)

Silver: One (1958)

Bronze: One (1967)

John Havlicek: 11 medals

Gold: Eight (1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1974, 1976)

Bronze: Three (1967, 1973, 1975)

LeBron James: 11 medals

Gold: Four (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020)

Silver: Six (2007, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018)

Bronze: One (2009)

Tom 'Satch' Sanders: 10 medals

Gold: Eight (1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969)

Bronze: Two (1967, 1973)

Magic Johnson: 10 medals

Gold: Five (1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988)

Silver: Four (1983, 1984, 1989, 1991)

Bronze: One (1986)

Derek Fisher: 10 medals

Gold: Five (2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010)

Silver: Three (2004, 2008, 2012)

Bronze: Two (1998, 2014)

Slater Martin: 10 medals

Wilt Chamberlain: 10 medals

Gold: Two (1967, 1972)

Silver: Four (1964, 1969, 1970, 1973)

Bronze: Four (1961, 1965, 1966, 1968)

Tommy Heinsohn: Nine medals

Gold: Eight (1957, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965)

Silver: One (1958)

KC Jones: Nine medals

Gold: Eight (1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966)

Silver: –

Bronze: One (1967)

Michael Cooper: Nine medals

Gold: Five (1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988)

Silver: Three (1983, 1984, 1989)

Bronze: One (1986)

Don Nelson: Nine medals

Gold: Five (1966, 1968, 1969, 1974, 1976)

Silver: One (1965)

Bronze: Three (1967, 1973, 1975)

Danny Ainge: Nine medals

Gold: Two (1984, 1986)

Silver: Four (1985, 1987, 1992, 1993)

Bronze: Three (1982, 1988, 1991)

Jerry West: Nine medals

Gold: One (1972)

Silver: Eight (1959, 1962, 1963, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1970)

Frank Ramsey: Eight medals

Gold: Seven (1957, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964)

Silver: One (1958)

Jim Loscutoff: Eight medals

Gold: Seven (1957, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964)

Silver: One (1958)

Robert Horry: Eight medals

Gold: Seven (1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2007)

Bronze: One (1998)

Bob Cousy: Eight medals

Gold: Six (1957, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963)

Silver: One (1958)

Bronze: One (1953)

Kobe Bryant: Eight medals

Gold: Five (2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010)

Silver: Two (2004, 2008)

Bronze: One (1998)

Dennis Rodman: Eight medals

Gold: Five (1989, 1990, 1996, 1997, 1998)

Silver: One (1988)

Bronze: Two (1987, 1995)

Tim Duncan: Eight medals

Gold: Five (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014)

Silver: One (2013)

Bronze: Two (2001, 2012)

Steve Kerr: Eight medals

Gold: Five (1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2003)

Bronze: Three (1989, 1992, 2001)

Kurt Rambis: Eight medals

Gold: Four (1982, 1985, 1987, 1988)

Silver: Two (1983, 1984)

Bronze: Two (1986, 1990)

Robert Parish: Eight medals

Gold: Four (1981, 1984, 1986, 1997)

Silver: Two (1985, 1987)

Bronze: Two (1982, 1988)

Shaquille O'Neal: Eight medals

Gold: Four (2000, 2001, 2002, 2006)

Silver: Two (1995, 2004)

Bronze: Two (1996, 1998)

James Jones: Eight medals

Gold: Three (2012, 2013, 2016)

Silver: Four (2011, 2014, 2015, 2017)

Bronze: One (2004)

James Worthy: Eight medals

Gold: Three (1985, 1987, 1988)

Silver: Four (1983, 1984, 1989, 1991)

Bronze: One (1986)

Udonis Haslem: Eight medals

Gold: Three (2006, 2012, 2013)

Silver: Four (2011, 2014, 2020, 2023)

Bronze: One (2022)

Larry Bird: Eight medals

Gold: Three (1981, 1984, 1986)

Silver: Two (1985, 1987)

Bronze: Three (1980, 1982, 1988)

Dick Barnett: Eight medals

Gold: Two (1970, 1973)

Silver: Three (1963, 1965, 1972)

Bronze: Three (1961, 1969, 1971)

Elgin Baylor: Eight medals

Silver: Eight (1959, 1962, 1963, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1970)

