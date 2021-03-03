The most dangerous “buyer beware” defensive free agents in 2021

Throughout the history of NFL free agency, the best possible acquisitions have come when team, scheme, and player find a perfect marriage. Last year, the Panthers signed former Jets receiver Robby Anderson to a two-year, $20 million contract, expanded his route palette, and enjoyed Anderson’s status as far more than just a speed guy.

Also last season, the Dolphins signed former Browns defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah to a two-year, $15 million contract, unleashed him from every gap in their hyper-aggressive, Cover-0-heavy defense, and had a very good time indeed as Ogbah set career highs in sacks (9.0) and total pressures (66).

And when Bruce Arians and Tom Brady finally figured out the ideal balance between Arians’ “grip-it-and-rip-it” passing game, and Brady’s more measured approach, buttressed at it is by play-action and pre-snap motion… that worked out pretty well in the end.

Leonard Floyd with the Rams, Nelson Agholor with the Raiders… the list goes on and on regarding players who landed in the right spot. So, when coaches and talent evaluators take a close look at the 2021 free-agent class (which they’re already doing in earnest, as the new league year starts on March 17), there’s a lot of wisdom in looking at the players who best fit what you want to do on the field, as opposed to players who are scheme-nebulous and have athletic potential you think you can unlock out of nowhere.

Sometimes you can. More often, you can’t, and you wind up wasting contract dollars and cap space on players who don’t fit your team at all.

Here are 11 prominent upcoming free agents who deserve particular scrutiny as players who will not fit with every team in every scheme, have dings to be worked out, and could fall off the map in the wrong environment.

1. EDGE Trey Hendrickson

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Well, THIS was unexpected. Selected in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Florida Atlantic, Hendrickson amassed a total of 6.5 sacks in his first three NFL seasons, and didn’t start a game until Week 11 of the 2019 campaign. Then 2020 got going, and all hell broke loose. Hendrickson had 13.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits, and 25 quarterback hurries, along with 23 stops. Extremely fast through and to the pocket, Hendrickson put on perhaps his best performances of the season against both Super Bowl teams: The Buccaneers in Week 9, and the Chiefs in Week 15. He had two sacks in each game and a total of 13 pressures.On this sack of Tom Brady, Hendrickson times the snap perfectly, and puts on a serious speed-to-power clinic against Bucs left tackle Donovan Smith…

Story continues

…and on this sack of Mahomes, Hendrickson comes off the snap so quickly from a wide alignment, left tackle Eric Fisher can’t catch him even though Fisher takes an especially deep pass set. Bonus points for the forced fumble.

Primarily a right end in New Orleans’ defense last season, Hendrickson has become a serious player at exactly the right time in a contractual sense.

What's the problem? While Hendrickson is great at what he does, he doesn't provide a ton of scheme or gap versatility -- per Pro Football Focus, he played just 17 snaps inside the tackles last season, and if you don't have a system in which he can eat all day as a speed-rusher, his overall impact could be severely negated. He's not a one-year wonder as his sack totals might suggest -- he had 30 pressures in 2019 to his 50 pressures in 2020 -- but when you sign Hendrickson, you'd better be well aware of what he can and can't do.

2. S Marcus Williams

(Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

NFL players can be primarily remembered for one play in their careers, and that can be both good and bad. In Williams’ case, that’s no bueno, as he gave up the 61-yard pass from Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs known as the “Minneapolis Miracle.” https://twitter.com/Vikings/status/1175215733283778560 That play ended the Saints’ 2017 season, but it didn’t define Williams, who came back with a bit of a down year in 2018, a dominant year in coverage in 2019, and a decent season in 2020, when he allowed 14 receptions on 16 attempts for 253 yards, 109 yards after the catch, two touchdowns, three interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 118.8. That’s a far cry from the 42.2 passer rating allowed he had in 2019, but Williams doesn’t get beaten deep a lot of his own accord (one of his touchdowns allowed came in Cover-0), and in anything with two deep safeties (Cover-2, 2-Man, Cover-4, Cover-6, Combo, and Tampa-2), he allowed three catches on five targets for 37 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions… on 279 coverage snaps. Williams (No. 43 in your picture) is also fast enough on the field to snuff out run plays from 15-20 yards deep in the defense, and you’ll see him negate potential touchdowns from the other side of the field, as he did to Jaelen Reagor of the Eagles in Week 14. Not even the official could stop him!

If you run a defense with a ton of two-deep coverage, and you need a defender who can do everything from blitz to slot to linebacker positioning to spinning coverage underneath, put the Minneapolis Miracle out of your mind and give Marcus Williams (or Marcus Williams’ agent) a call. What's the problem? Williams' coverage numbers have been wildly inconsistent, as detailed above. He's more of a ballhawk in zone than man coverage, and while he played 837 snaps as a free safety in 2020, he's not always the guy you want on that wall when it comes to deep-third coverage in single-high looks. That doesn't make Williams a sub-par player; you just have to understand that you're getting more of a multi-position asset than a one-man vertical eraser.

3. DI Leonard Williams

(Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Had Williams been selected somewhere in the middle of the first round as opposed to sixth overall by the Jets in the 2015 draft, perhaps there would be a more even-handed assessment of his time with Gang Green. Though he never broke out as the kind of player who would merit that kind of draft capital, he did have a legitimate Pro Bowl season in 2016 with seven sacks, 55 pressures, and 48 stops as a hybrid player who alternated between tackle and end at 6-foot-5 and 302 pounds. But it wasn’t until the Jets traded Williams to the Giants in October, 2019, that Williams saw his potential unleashed. Under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and his evil array of multiple fronts, Williams has been allowed to move with a total attack mentality, using his quickness, power, and array of moves to confound enemy offensive lines to the tune of 11.5 sacks, 18 quarterback hits, 31 quarterback hurries, and 30 stops in 2020. This sack of Russell Wilson in Week 13 is one of the most interesting you’ll see from last season. Williams (No. 99) starts off on the outside shoulder of left guard Jordan Simmons, then moves to the outside shoulder of left tackle Duane Brown. Then, the delayed spin move, and Williams winds up with Wilson as the prize. You don’t ordinarily see 300-pound guys doing stuff like this.

As long as Williams signs with a team with a coaching staff that will take his unusual skill set into account, he should continue to be productive. In a more static set of fronts, he may regress to “just another guy” status.

What's the problem? Williams was a good, not great player in more static fronts, and he became more of an opportunist in a positive sense when unleashed as a weapon in the more diverse packages drawn up by Graham. You shouldn't expect to line him up as a 3-tech tackle over and over and get transcendent results. As such, Williams would be best-served to land with a team whose defensive fronts look like something you'd see in a petri dish.

4. EDGE Olivier Vernon

(Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports)

It was eclipsed on Cleveland’s defense by Myles Garrett’s exploits, but Vernon had nine sacks last season, his highest total since 2013, when he had 11.5 for the Dolphins. He also had eight quarterback hits, 34 quarterback hurries, and 24 stops in just 14 games. The Browns restructured Vernon’s contract before the 2020 season, which makes a return to Cleveland unlikely. But when he’s healthy, Vernon still has the speed to and through the pocket, and the moves and power to upset blockers. Vernon also gets sacks in bunches (two of Lamar Jackson in Week 14, three of Carson Wentz in Week 11, and two of Derek Carr in Week 8). He can be a fine addition to any team needing help on the edge. What's the problem? The "sacks in bunches" thing is both good and bad. Vernon got seven of his nine sacks last season against the Ravens, Eagles, and Raiders. He had one against the Jets in Week 15, one against the Steelers in Week 16. and he was shut out from a sack perspective in nine other games. That would be fine if he was a pressure machine, but he went without a single quarterback hit in eight games, and had just one quarterback hurry in four games. 51 total pressures in 463 pass-rushing snaps is a pretty average number, and it's the highest total Vernon has put up since the 88 he had in 2016 with the Giants, and the 81 he had in 2015 with the Dolphins. Does this mean teams shouldn't kick the tires? Absolutely not. Does this mean that Vernon is probably a situational/rotational player at this point in his career? It would appear to be so.

5. CB Quinton Dunbar

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

When the Seahawks sent a fifth-round pick to Washington last March for the services of cornerback Quinton Dunbar, I was convinced that Seattle had committed grand larceny, and Dunbar was the guy who — along with former Lions safety Quandre Diggs — would help Seattle re-start the Legion of Boom. At the time, it was a reasonable assumption. Though Week 8 of the 2019 season, per Pro Football Focus, both Dunbar and Richard Sherman had allowed an opponent passer rating of 37.9, on the dot. Only New England’s J.C. Jackson (12.2) had a lower opponent rating among cornerbacks taking at least 50% of their team’s defensive snaps. By the end of the regular season, Sherman had allowed 27 receptions on 51 targets for 227 yards, one touchdown, three interceptions and an opponent passer rating of 46.8. Dunbar had allowed 29 receptions on 52 targets for 344 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions. 2019 was the year the light came on for Dunbar; for Sherman, that year was 2012, his second season in the league. Sadly for Dunbar and the Seahawks, it didn’t quite work out. Injuries limited Dunbar to just six games, and in those six games, he gave up 30 receptions on 47 targets for 381 yards, 101 yards after the catch, three touchdowns, one interception, and an opponent passer rating of 101.5. However, in any system where he’s allowed to use his top-level instincts (and he’s actually healthy), Dunbar can still project to the guy he was in 2019 as opposed to the disappointments of 2020. What's the Problem? When he was healthy, Dunbar spent a lot of time guessing and reacting late in coverage in a Seattle defense that frequently appeared at odds with itself -- not what you expect from a Pete Carroll-coached team. Dunbar was better in man than in zone coverage in 2020, so that's a schematic conceit to consider when teams are considering Dunbar's future. The combination of injury and bad scheme fit may have people writing off Dunbar's 2020 as a one-off, but for a guy who was one of three players to make my lists of the best cornerbacks in both man and zone coverage in 2019 (Stephon Gilmore and Tre'Davious White were the other two), Dunbar may have revealed himself as less scheme-transcendent than I originally thought. Then again, maybe he can be what he was in 2019 in a better defense overall.

6. EDGE Matthew Judon

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Some will discount Judon’s impact as a pass-rusher because Baltimore’s blitz rates have been so high over the last two seasons (a league-high 54.9% in 2019, and a league-high 44.1% in 2020), but that’s not entirely fair, nor does it mean that Judon can’t get to the quarterback without a blitz. He’s sneaky-fast around blockers to get pressure in more static fronts, and yes, given his experience with blitz concepts, he can also read gaps and time his rushes from multiple positions. Judon had six sacks, 16 quarterback hits, 23 quarterback hurries, and 28 stops last season. He’ll have no issue excelling in any scheme as an edge defender who can also line up as an off-ball linebacker and occasionally reinforce coverage. What's the Problem? All that said, if Judon lands on a team that doesn't blitz a ton, and relies on him to get home of his own volition, things could get complicated. Per Pro Football Focus, Judon had 39 unblocked pressures since 2018 are seven more than the next closest edge defender. That's 65.2% of his 46 total pressures that came with no blocking at all. It has a lot to do with Wink Martindale's defensive schemes, and it's not to say that Judon can't generate that many pressures in a season without schematic help, but it's something to consider. Baltimore led the NFL with a 44.1% blitz rate in 2020; after that came the Dolphins, Steelers, Cardinals, and Buccaneers. Judon would probably have a better next stage of his career with teams like that than, say, the Chargers, Colts, Browns, Bears, and Eagles, who ranked 1-5 in lowest blitz rate last season.

7. CB Bashaud Breeland

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Breeland was suspended the first for games of the 2020 season due to a violation of the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse, which allowed fourth-round rookie L’Jarius Sneed to show out surprisingly well as an outside cornerback. When he returned to action, Breeland allowed 43 receptions on 73 targets for 481 yards, 280 yards after the catch, five touchdowns, two interceptions, and an opponent passer rating allowed of 90.0. While Breeland does struggle at times against quicker, smaller receivers, he’s just fine in the open field, as Tom Brady learned in Week 12 (the Super Bowl LV prequel) when Brady tried to hit Scotty Miller on his patented backside fade. Breeland simply established outside position, matched Miller through the route, and came up with the pick.

And there’s this great play against the Raiders in Week 5, where Breeland covers Nelson Agholor on the deep over, and then breaks off to take Darren Waller on the intermediate crosser for the interception.

Breeland’s transitions didn’t always work out. In Week 13, he was toasted for two touchdowns by Denver quarterback Drew Lock, of all people. The real culprit here was receiver Tim Patrick (a really underrated player), who motioned from right to left pre-snap, and Breeland just couldn’t keep up after breaking off from Jerry Jeudy.

Breeland isn’t an elite cornerback, but he does enough well as an outside defender on deep routes to be a credible CB2 for a few more seasons.

What's the problem? As is the case with every player on this list, with Breeland, you have to know what you're getting, and what you're not. As the above highlights show, if you need a cornerback capable of matching receivers downfield on deep stuff, Breeland can definitely do that.

Against passes of 20 or more air yards last season, per Sports Info Solutions, he allowed two receptions on 13 targets for 60 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. Among cornerbacks with at least 10 deep targets, nobody allowed a lower QBR than Breeland's 6.73 -- the ridiculously underrated Darious Williams of the Rams ranked second at 17.00.

But on slants, flats, comebacks, digs, outs, curls, and short crossers -- the routes that force cornerbacks to react quickly with their change-of-direction skills -- things didn't go as well. Against such throws, Breeland allowed 24 completions on 36 targets for 296 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions..

8. S Malik Hooker

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The only thing keeping Hooker from top-five placement on this list (or removal from this list because he wouldn’t be a free agent) is an injury history that has seen him play just 36 of a possible 64 games through four seasons. It’s the same thing that caused the Colts to decline Hooker’s fifth-year option before the 2020 season, and as it turned out, Hooker missed all but two games in 2020 due to a torn Achilles tendon. That opened things up for rookie safety Julian Blackmon, which was good for Indianapolis’ defense, but it does leave Hooker in the wind. It’s unfortunate, because when healthy, Hooker has already become one of the NFL’s best deep safeties. In 2019, his second NFL season, Hooker became the recipient of the ultimate gesture of respect given a defensive back — an extreme lack of targets in relation to his snap totals. He was on the field for 977 snaps and saw just nine targets all season. He gave up four catches for 51 yards, 25 yards after the catch, one touchdown, two interceptions, two pass breakups and an opponent passer rating of 60.2. 2019 was rougher, as Hooker played through a ton of injuries and allowed 12 catches on 17 targets for 230 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions, but when he was on point, Hooker continued to remind me of vintage Earl Thomas in jersey number (29) and his ability to break to the ball at any angle and from anywhere on the field. I ranked Hooker as the NFL’s fifth-best safety before the 2019 season, and here’s what I wrote about his attributes:

He’s the last line in the deep third either as a single-high or split safety, so he’s seeing a lot of completions underneath his position. Then, it’s his job to go get the receiver, which he does with outstanding diagnostic skill and speed. But when you do throw deep in Hooker’s area, your chances of success are not good. He’ll either take over the route up the boundary or jump your receiver’s route over the middle. Championship defenses need deep-third safeties who can shut things down play after play, and the Colts are in very good shape with Hooker in that role.

There’s no reason to believe that Hooker can’t still be that guy if he’s ever consistently healthy… but of course, that’s the dangling question. Is he worth a relatively cheap flyer in hopes that he can regain his 2018 form? Without question; you just can’t build your secondary around that possibility. What's the Problem? There's only one problem with Hooker's NFL future, but it's a big one, and teams just have to avoid hoping that he'll be the player he was in his first three seasons. In 2020, Hooker had just 40 coverage snaps, but he allowed one catch on one target for a 15-yard touchdown and a perfect opponent quarterback rating of 158.3. Hooker is a player you really want to come back healthy because he's so ridiculously good, but there's a serious "buyer beware" vibe here. Hooker may have to take a one-year "prove it" deal, and if he does prove it, he'll rake in the bucks in 2022 and beyond.

9. CB Kevin King

(Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports)

Obviously, King did not perform well in Green Bay’s NFC Championship game loss to the Buccaneers; he gave up five catches on seven targets for 66 yards, 11 yards after the catch, two touchdowns, no interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 140.5. And his “innocent bystander” coverage of Scotty Miller on a 39-yard score was especially problematic.

King was beset by issues in both zone and man coverage in Mike Pettine’s defense last season, but he did have two dropped interceptions in zone, and as long as he’s pressing his receiver at the line of scrimmage, or at least can come down hard to tackle on completions, he has the potential to be better than we’ve seen. He also missed time last season with quadricep and Achilles tendon injuries, which didn’t help. But King isn’t that far off from the guy who picked off five passes and allowed an opponent passer rating of 86.6 in 2019, and he’s not nearly as irredeemable as that one Bucs game would make him out to be. If he can clean up the open-field gangliness, he has a good shot to be an above-average starter again in a scheme that doesn’t ask him to drop way back and figure things out on the fly. Play him more like he was played on this 2019 interception of a Dak Prescott throw to Michael Gallup, and you’ll have the optimal version of Kevin King.

https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1362664533836189698

Last May, I ranked King as the 11th-best man coverage cornerback in the NFL based on his 2019 season, and this is what I wrote:

Last season, the Packers played man coverage on 32% of their snaps, 18th-highest in the league, but when they did, King was there to make sure it mattered. In 2019, he allowed 29 catches on 39 man coverage targets for 349 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions, three more dropped picks, and an opposing QBR of 56.14. At 6’3″ and 200 pounds, King is one of the better new wave of big, physical press cornerbacks developing right now. Aggressive to a fault off the line of scrimmage (and occasionally too grabby), King makes quick slants and drag routes very difficult for opposing receivers, because he has the size, physicality, and short-area quickness to erase those concepts. He will occasionally get lost on the back stem of longer routes, and smaller, quicker receivers can give him fits at times, but that can be said of most bigger cornerbacks, and when King trusts his instincts and doesn’t over-concentrate through the route, he’s just fine.

The Patriots have perhaps the best man coverage defense in the NFL right now, and they tend to get lost in the weeds when they go away from it. Could King be another Belichick reclamation project? Stranger things have happened. What's the Problem? If you are a defensive coordinator who prefers off-coverage and spot-dropping zone stuff, you will not want to talk to Kevin King at all. That will take him off a lot of teams' lists. But as detailed above, if you want a sticky, hyper-aggressive press cornerback and you give him safety help over the top (think any defense that plays heavy 2-man, like the Saints, Buccaneers, or Chiefs), you could be the beneficiary of Kevin King's comeback season.

10. EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

(Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

As has been the case throughout most of his career, it’s never easy to figure out what Jadeveon Clowney is, and what he can be. There was the “spinner” defender who underperformed for the Texans early in his career and eventually morphed into a decent, but not transcendent, pass-rusher. There was the one-year rental for the Seahawks in 2019 who Pete Carroll made a more traditional edge-rusher, but aside from one game against the 49ers in which he may have put up the single most dominant defensive performance of the entire season, Clowney spent too much of his time disappearing on the field. Then, there was the guy who signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Titans in 2020. That version of Jadeveon Clowney played in just eight games due to knee issues, logged zero sacks for the first time since his injury-plagued rookie season, and had just six quarterback hits and four tackles for loss. The Titans were desperately hoping that Clowney would improve their anemic pass-rush, but as Tennessee’s defense ranked only ahead of the Lions with a total pressure rate of 17.6% and had the NFL’s third-fewest sacks with 19… well, no bueno At this point in time, we may just have to accept that Clowney is a physical specimen with major athletic tools whose gifts don’t show up on the field often enough. There are pass-rushers who can get home and pass-rushers who can’t. Clowney has generally been in the neighborhood when healthy, and he’s been on the block at his best, but the team signing him for 2021 and beyond should not expect more than that. What's the Problem? Pretty much everything detailed above. Throughout his career, Clowney has not been consistent enough to be a reliable pass-rusher in any one spot on the defense. Perhaps the ideal solution for Clowney would be to land with a defensive coordinator who loves to confuse opposing offenses with multiple fronts, and he plays a handful of snaps at "spinner," a handful more at EDGE, perhaps some off-ball, and you see what you have there. But we may finally be past the point where any defensive coordinator looks at Jadeveon Clowney and thinks, "Yeah, I can unlock every bit of his athletic potential." Teams will have to accept that Clowney is what he is -- a step above Just A Guy level, but that's about it.

11. CB Shaquill Griffin

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

There was some thought that when the Seahawks selected Griffin in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Central Florida, he had all the tools to extend Seattle’s Legion of Boom defense as the first instigators started finding other homes or retiring. It didn’t quite work out that way; Griffin has generally been a solid cornerback with good technique and instincts who falls just short in the elite eraser sweepstakes. He did have three interceptions in 2020, and showed off a lot of the things that will have teams believing in him as a CB2 in 2021 and beyond…. https://twitter.com/Seahawks/status/1340733727513538566

And this deflection of a Matt Ryan pass to tight end Hayden Hurst against the Falcons in Week 1 is as acrobatic as any coverage play I saw all season.

The problem isn’t what Griffin does well, there’s enough of that to impress. The problem is that Griffin doesn’t have that extra closing click that sets the best cornerbacks apart. He’s a step slow at the end of routes to move in and take the ball in coverage, and he’s more vulnerable to the big play than you’d like — set the three picks aside, and Griffin also allowed 46 completions on 76 yards for 575 yards and five touchdowns, and an opposing QBR of 89.53. Does that put Griffin in CB2 range? Certainly. Where is his best fit? Well, four of his touchdowns allowed and all three of his interceptions came in zone coverage last season, so it’s a bit of a mixed bag. But the defensive coach who can teach Griffin to be more aggressive to the ball might have quite the bargain in the new league year. What's the Problem? It's all good if teams project Griffin as a CB2 in his future. But if you're looking at him as a potential CB1 who you can "fix," unless you can teach him to become a sticky, match, "click-and--close" guy, expect a lot of completions against him in the back half of most any route. With Griffin, you have to separate the splash plays from the every-down.

1

1