📸 Is this the most controversial decision of EURO 2024?

The Dutch have found themselves on the wrong side of perhaps the most controversial decision of EURO 2024 to date this evening.

Drawing 0-0 with France, they thought that they had taken the lead with 20 minutes left to play when Xavi Simons found the back of the net, only for the offside flag to be raised by the assistant.

Why? Because Denzel Dumfries, stood in an offside position, was adjudged to have been impeding goalkeeper Mike Maignan, preventing him from stopping Simons' effort.

Of course, with English officials on both the field and in the VAR room, the decision took a surprisingly long time to come by contrast to the tournament's VAR decisions to date.

Xavi Simons shot was drilled right into the bottom corner, Maignan didn't and couldn't attempt to reach it and Dumfries wasn't in his line of vision.



Every decision in this tournament has taken 2 minutes at most to reach a conclusion, who's in the VAR room today, Stuart Attwell. pic.twitter.com/lpuT1lqxiI — Has the Referee or VAR made a poor decision? (@PoorEPLreferees) June 21, 2024

Xavi Simons' potential match winning goal for Netherlands against France was disallowed after a VAR check decided that Denzel Dumfries was in an offside position and affected the play. pic.twitter.com/PPz7IdqUoS — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 21, 2024

Did they make the right decision?