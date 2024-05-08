In ‘most competitive’ year ever, Chiefs cheerleader tryouts go viral with fiery video

Being a Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader comes with a little extra something-something these days — like a certain piece of jewelry.

Last August, in a red carpet ceremony just for them, Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt presented the team’s cheerleaders with their own Super Bowl LVII rings.

On Monday, after three days of final auditions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Chiefs Cheer announced its 2024 team that will be part of Kansas City’s chase at a third consecutive ring.

“We just wrapped the most competitive auditions in Chiefs Cheer history. Finals were amazing and this squad will be elite!” Tavia Hunt, wife of Clark Hunt, wrote on Instagram.

Behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the auditions posted on the Chiefs Cheer Instagram page went viral last year, and it’s happened again. One solo routine quickly racked up more than 800,000 views since being posted Sunday.

“These solo routines are heating up,” the cheer team wrote on the post.

“That is taking Chiefs cheer to a whole new level! Pick her and let her choreograph!!” was just one of dozens of comments the video elicited, which doesn’t even include more than 23,000 likes.

For security reasons the Chiefs release only the first names of their cheerleaders, which doesn’t stop family members, neighbors and dance coaches from outing them in congratulatory posts.

Social media tagged DaVanna L. in the video. Like other veterans on the team she had to audition to retain her spot. She will be back.

Yes, being a member of Chiefs Cheer requires a bit of jumping.

Candidates had to be 18 as of April 3 to audition. Finalists this year included many who had cheered or been members of dance teams in college, including the Universities of Arkansas, Utah, Oklahoma, Nebraska-Lincoln and Kansas and Johnson County Community College.

Preliminary and semifinal auditions are held virtually, then finalists were required to be at Arrowhead for three days of tryouts.

Last year Contessa Weishaupl, a pageant winner from Minneapolis, Kansas, north of Salina, gave her Facebook followers a play-by-play of the process as she auditioned. (She didn’t make the team.)

She explained how applicants are judged on their communication skills and general knowledge of football — including Chiefs history — as well as athletic ability and fitness. They do mock interviews, give mock speeches, participate in photo shoots and learn choreography. They perform solo and with the group.

Smile if you want to be a member of Chiefs Cheer.

“Started off Friday night getting our dance judged for the first time!” Weishaupl wrote. “Today we did our fitness test: 1 min of push-ups, 1 minute of sit ups, and a 5 minute plank. Football Test: not sure how I did on that but I knew more than I thought I would!”

Over the weekend Chiefs Cheer fans followed the daily Instagram posts carefully, offering supportive commentary that sometimes sounded like this since the candidates are not named: “The one with the red two piece with the curly hair. Should be on the field she’s been amazing all weekend.”

More than 65 finalists competed for a spot on Chiefs Cheer, many who cheered and performed with dance teams in college.

They also offered sympathy to the judges. One person wished the public could vote.

“How do you choose? Someone has a tough job!” one follower wrote.

“Take them all!!!” wrote another. “So fun to watch behind the scenes over here in Charlotte NC! Good luck everyone!!!!”

“The talent this year is unmatched and you should all be VERY proud of yourselves. We cannot wait to announce the 2024 team, so stay tuned,” Chiefs Cheer wrote on the final day.

All of which came as news to this person — a ‘49ers fan, maybe? — who commented: “The Chiefs are gonna have cheerleaders now???”