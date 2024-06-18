Most of college football's top quarterbacks set to gather at Manning Passing Academy

Most of the top quarterbacks in college football will be in Thibodaux, Louisiana next week for the annual Manning Passing Academy, the Manning family's annual summit of quarterbacks at the pro, high school and college levels.

Among those who will be there, according to Jeff Duncan of NoLa.com, are Georgia's Carson Beck, Texas's Quinn Ewers, Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, Texas A&M's Conner Weigman, Notre Dame's Riley Leonard and Ole Miss's Jaxson Dart.

Another notable quarterback in attendance will be Ewers' backup at Texas, Arch Manning. The grandson of Archie Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch has been to every Manning Passing Academy since he was a kid.

One big-name quarterback not on the list is Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, the betting favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Arch Manning said that most college quarterbacks want to be there, although it's harder to keep track of them since the transfer portal and NIL has led to so many changing schools.

“We have more interest than ever from kids,” said Manning. “The problem is finding them. Well over half of them change schools every year.”

That atmosphere makes it harder than ever to keep track of the best quarterbacks in college football, but the Manning Passing Academy puts a lot of them together in one place.