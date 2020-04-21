Who are the most clutch players in Celtics history? Ranking the Top 10

The Boston Celtics have long since established themselves as the standard all great franchises and dynasties are measured against in the NBA. The road towards becoming an elite basketball franchise has not been a smooth one with a number of games coming down to one play, one moment in time.

And when you take a peek at all 17 of those championship banners that hang high above the TD Garden, they serve as a reminder of how the Celtics more than any other NBA franchise have consistently churned out players who come up with big plays when the game is on the line.

Boston has indeed had its share of late-game crusaders, players who are remembered for what they did in the closing moments of the game as much as what they did throughout the course of their NBA careers.

Here we take a look at the Boston Celtics' Top 10 clutch performers of All-Time.

