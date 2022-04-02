What’s the most challenging hole at Augusta National? Answers vary from ANWA competitors

AUGUSTA, Ga. — After a long week down the road at Champions Retreat Golf Club, all 72 players in the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur field made the famous trip down Magnolia Lane on Friday to play a practice round at the famed course between the Georgia Pines.

For some it was a return to the picture-perfect gem that hosts the Masters every year. For others it was their first time. Sure, they’ve watched previous versions of the ANWA and Masters, but teeing it up is a whole new experience.

Last year we asked the professionals what they thought were the best holes and sneaky-hardest holes. This year, we asked the amateurs (and some answers may surprise you).

Amari Avery

“Oh, man. Give me a second. I’d probably say was it 6 or 7? I’m going to take that back. I think all the holes are tough. I think they’re all tough in their own way, and it’s just kind of learning from (Champions Retreat) and taking one shot at a time. It’s very difficult obviously. It’s Augusta National for God’s sakes.”

Amari Avery of the United States plays her stroke from the No. 1 tee during a practice round for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Photo: Augusta National Women’s Amateur)

Jensen Castle

“18. That tee shot’s tough.”

Jensen Castle of the United States plays her stroke from the No. 13 tee during a practice round for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Photo: Augusta National Women’s Amateur)

Anna Davis

“Probably hole 12. It’s hard to hold that green.”

Anna Davis of the United States plays her stroke from the No. 12 tee during a practice round for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Photo: Augusta National Women’s Amateur)

Rachel Kuehn

“Oh, gosh, that’s a tough one. I think some of the par-3s are really tough. Even the par-5s. You just have to be really precise with your landing areas. But maybe 12. Short but you need to be very precise.”

Rachel Kuehn of the United States on No. 13 during a practice round for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Photo: Augusta National Women’s Amateur)

Aline Krauter

“Good question. I thought the tee shot on 1 was pretty challenging. I mean, it’s pretty tight up there. You get up there, and you’re like, oh, wow, there’s not a lot of room.”

Aline Krauter of Germany plays her stroke from the No. 1 tee during a practice round for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Photo: Augusta National Women’s Amateur)

Ingrid Lindblad

“That’s a very good question. I guess it depends on pin positions. I would probably say, I mean, I think hole 3 is kind of tricky. I hit driver last year and I got into trouble and that was not ideal on that hole.

“It’s not an easy green to hit.”

Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden plays her stroke from the No. 1 tee during a practice round for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Photo: Augusta National Women’s Amateur)

Alexa Pano

“I’m not sure. There is a lot. Maybe 3 just because of the green is so hard to

hold and the chips are so difficult coming back. It’s definitely a challenge on every hole.

Got to hit fairways and make some solid shots into the greens.”

Alexa Pano of the United States plays her stroke from the No. 1 tee during a practice round for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Photo: Augusta National Women’s Amateur)

Emma Spitz

“I don’t know actually. I think 5 is a really challenging hole. I think the green is really tough depending where they put the flag. The first year, I was at the bottom of the slope, and it was kind of hard. So I think that might be the toughest hole on the course.”

Emma Spitz of Austria plays a stroke during a practice round for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Photo: Augusta National Women’s Amateur)

Latanna Stone

“Oh, goodness. That’s a great question. Wasn’t expecting that question.

I don’t know. They were all pretty tough. Not going to lie. The greens really got me. They’re different from (Champions Retreat) for sure.”

“I really like 12 because we got to take a photo over there. It was really cool walking up the bridge. It was just so beautiful right then and there. Picture perfect.”

Latanna Stone of the United States, Aline Krauter of Germany and Jensen Castle of the United States play the No. 12 green during a practice round for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Photo: Augusta National Women’s Amateur)

Lauren Walsh

“The 1st is tough. The drive is so tight that for a first tee shot it’s, you know, it’s difficult because you don’t want to play back too far and then leave yourself like a 5-iron in. So I think that’s definitely a tough opening hole to start with.”

Lauren Walsh of Ireland plays her stroke from the No. 10 tee during a practice round for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Photo: Augusta National Women’s Amateur)

Rose Zhang

“Most challenging hole? Gosh, I think all are challenging, to be honest.

I feel like, yeah, I mean, I did triple the easiest hole on the golf course (last year), so I feel like every hole is difficult.

“If you were able to execute the golf shots that you need to, getting it in the fairway and then on to the right tier, right green, then it should be a better, manageable course. But all in all, if you’re not able to do that, every hole can be very difficult.”

Rose Zhang of the United States on No. 12 during a practice round for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Photo: Augusta National Women’s Amateur)

