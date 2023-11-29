Most Canadian financial institutions skeptical about potential digital C$ -central bank

FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the "Loonie", is pictured in this illustration picture taken in Toronto

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Most financial institutions consulted by the Bank of Canada (BoC) expressed skepticism about the benefits of a potential digital currency, while some conveyed support conditional upon trends in the future, according to findings released by the central bank on Wednesday.

Canada, like most other countries, is exploring a digital version of its currency to avoid leaving digital payments to the private sector as the decline of cash has accelerated in some cases due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of that effort, the BoC consulted civil society groups, focus groups, financial institutions, and the general public to gauge support and the viability of a digital Canadian dollar.

Feedback received was varied, with civil society and focus groups broadly in support of the idea, while financial institutions and the general public were more reserved, the BoC said in a statement.

Most of the 36 financial institutions consulted by the bank felt existing digital payment services served Canadians well and that a digital dollar would not offer any advantages over existing private offerings.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)