'The most amazing shot in the history of snooker'

The snooker world was left absolutely stunned at the Masters 2020 when Scot Stephen Maguire hit an incredible shot, which ultimately backfired.

Maguire was taking on Aussie Neil Robertson in the opening round of the Masters when the Scot stepped up to complete an incredible comeback.

But everyone in the building, including Robertson and the commentators, were left gobsmacked after Maguire sunk the red and white ball in a near impossible shot.

Looking to sink the red in the corner pocket, Maguire hit the white with pace forcing the red ball to go into the pocket and shoot back out straight in the air.

However, the red ball had such tremendous back spin it spun straight back in after bouncing.

But the shot didn’t pan out as the cue ball hit the lip of the middle pocket and somehow kept spinning and fell into the far pocket resulting in a foul.

“Incredible, you will never see anything like that again,” Joe Johnson said in Eurosport commentary.

Robertson’s face was one of bewilderment and he even cracked a slight smile, while Maguire lapped up the applause from the crowd.

Fans on social media couldn’t quite understand how the sequence of events played out.

Andrew Johnson wrote on Twitter: "'The most amazing shot in the history of the game' (Stephen Maguire's red earlier on) 樂,well it was actually a foul because the cue ball went in, probably the rarest sequence of events for a shot ever yes, but FACTUALLY a foul shot and worth 4 points to Robertson #bbcsnooker."

Maguire completed a stunning comeback after falling behind 5-1 to eventually defeat the former world champ 6-5.