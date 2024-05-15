Mossyrock's offense silenced in season-ending loss

May 14—Mossyrock's offense went quiet at the worst time on Tuesday, as the Vikings lost to Mount Vernon Christian 3-0 in the Opening Round of the 1B State Tournament.

Easton Kolb did what he could to keep the Vikings in the game on the mound, allowing just one hit and three unearned runs in the five and two-third innings of work, but Mossyrock couldn't muster any runs against Mount Vernon Christian's Joel Votipka.

The Vikings had their chances early, but they stranded five runners on base in the first two innings, and the Hurricanes took the lead with three runs in the third.

"The bottom part of our lineup hit the ball well today," Mossyrock coach Darren Kolb said. "We just couldn't manufacture runs."

Votipka settled in on the mound, and he ended up striking out 10 Mossyrock hitters in six and two-third innings. From the third inning on, only three Vikings made it into scoring position, and none of the three advanced beyond second base.

The Hurricanes are through to the state quarterfinals, where they'll play No. 1 Liberty Christian on Saturday, while the Vikings finish their season 10-9.

While Kolb was disappointed with the final result on Tuesday, he noted that after losing seven seniors from last year's squad, he's thrilled with how this group grew over the course of the season.

"We've come a long way," Kolb said. "We succeeded as a program. Our kids got better ... I'm proud of the kids."