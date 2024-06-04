Mossyrock's Couryner named 1B softball MVP

Jun. 3—Mossyrock is well-represented in this spring's 1B District 4 All-League Team, as Erin Cournyer was named the MVP, Keith Coleman was named Coach of the Year, and six other Vikings were named on the first team.

Read the complete list of honors below:

MVP: Erin Cournyer, Mossyrock

First Team: Delaney Marshall, Mossyrock; Brooke Davis, Naselle; Mallory Helvey, Naselle; Adyson Barrows, Mossyrock; Hadleigh Gerard, Mossyrock; Avalon Sullivan, Naselle; Taylor Schwartz, Mossyrock; Luvaila Smith, Taholah; Tessa Hutsell, Wishkah Valley; Chesney Schultz, Mossyrock; Abbie Lovan, Mossyrock.

Honorable Mention: Tahmirah Grover, Taholah; Keeline McCrory, Taholah; Evelyn Norman, Naselle; Haylee Rose, Naselle; Avrey Ford, Naselle; Jessie Smith, Naselle

Coach of the Year: Keith Coleman, Mossyrock