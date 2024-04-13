Mossyrock falls in walk-off fashion to Ilwaco

Apr. 12—Box Score

At Ilwaco

FISHERMEN 4, VIKINGS 3

Mossyrock 002 001 0 — 3

Ilwaco 100 010 2 — 4

MOS Pitching — Cournyer (L) 6.1 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO. Highlights — Gerard 1-4, RBI, R; Lovan 1-3, RBI; Burrows 0-2, RBI, R, SB

Despite a one-run lad on just two hits, the Vikings were holding onto a one-run cushion. It was two outs away from getting a non-league win over a Class 2B school.

It all went sideways in three batters as the Fishermen pulled out a 4-3 walk-off triumph on Friday night at home. Back-to-back singles put the go-ahead run on base, then a two-run triple was roped to give them the victory.

Mossyrock registered just two hits — one apiece by Hadleigh Gerard and Abbie Lovan — and was put in good position thanks to three Ilwaco errors.

Gerard laced an RBI single to tie the game at one in the top of the third inning and Adyson Burrows gave the Vikings the lead with a run-scoring groundout. The Vikings grabbed the lead back in the sixth on an RBI single by Lovan.

"Good experience. I like being in close games like that," Vikings coach Keith Coleman said. "Further down the road, we're gonna run into that stuff. Hopefully, we come out on the other end of that."

Erin Cournyer struck out eight in over six innings of work in the circle. Mossyrock (5-3) faced another 2B program in Onalaska on Saturday.