Moss' son part of Maine recruiting class

(Stats Perform) - Legendary wide receiver Randy Moss knows how it feels to succeed on the FCS level, a former All-American and national champion at Marshall University.

His son Montigo will seek to make his mark in the FCS after signing a National Letter of Intent with the University of Maine on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old Moss was part of the Black Bears' 27-member recruiting class. He caught 57 passes for 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns last fall in his one season at Fork Union (Va.) Military Academy, transferring there from the Mecklenburg School in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Maine, a CAA Football member and the 2018 conference champion, is coming off a 6-6 record in coach Nick Charlton's first season.

Randy Moss, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, played two seasons at Marshall. His first in 1996 was the Thundering Herd's last in Division I-AA (now FCS) and they finished as unbeaten national champs.