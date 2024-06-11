Moss Farms sending 17 divers to Junior Nationals

Jun. 11—MOULTRIE — Moss Farms Diving will send 17 of its Tigers to the Junior National Championships that will run July 29-August 7 in Morgantown, W.Va.

Several had been prequalified and the others earned berths at the Zone B Championships held last Thursday through Sunday at the Moose Moss Aquatics Center.

The Zone meet drew 182 young divers who competed in hot but otherwise perfect weather.

Leading the Moss Farms' Junior Nationals team to the University of West Virginia pool will be seven-time Junior National Champion ElliReese Niday.

A member of the USA Diving's High Performance Squad, Niday is pre-qualified to semifinals on all three boards in the 12-13 girls age group at Nationals.

She has swept the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards and the platform events in each of the last two Junior National Championships and also won on platform as a 9-year-old in 2021.

Also heading to Junior Nationals in the 12-13 girls age group will be Amelia Gregory, who is qualified to the semifinals on all three events.

At the Zone meet, she finished second on 3-meter and third on both 1-meter and platform.

Three girls who competed in the 11-and-under age group at Zones will be heading to West Virginia.

Ruby DeMott qualified for semifinals on 3-meter and platform and for prelims on 1-meter.

Summer Winchester has qualified for semifinals on 1-meter and prelims on 3-meter.

Ansley Lane has qualified for prelims on all three boards.

In 12-13 boys, Beck Gregory will go to Morgantown qualified to semifinals on all three boards after taking first place in those events at YMCA Nationals.

Beck was first on platform and 3-meter at the Zone meet and was second — just 2.85 points out of first place — on 1-meter.

Also heading to Nationals in the 12-13 boys age group will be Landon Thomas, who has qualified for prelims on all three boards; Steele Weeks, prelims on 1-meter and platform; and Luke Hutto, prelims on 1-meter.

In 14-15 girls, Austin Leigh Taylor is qualified through to semifinals on all three events.

She won the 1-meter and platform titles at Y Nationals.

Also in 14-15 girls, Kendall Deloach has qualified for prelims on all three boards.

John Parker Harrison has qualified to dive in the 14-15 boys prelims on platform at Nationals.

Elizabeth Ann Hobby is qualified to the semifinals in 16-18 girls after winning the tower event at Y Nationals.

Jewel Hart also will represent Moss Farms in the platform event in 16-18 girls, also earning a berth in the semifinals.

Three Diving Tigers will go to Nationals in the 16-18 boys age group.

Bo Bridges has qualified through to the semifinals on 1-meter and to the prelims on 3-meter.

Bridges took the gold medal on 1-meter at the Zone meet.

Tuck Gregory has qualified for prelims on all three boards and Zechariah Ledl has qualified for prelims on platform.

"This is a good-sized group," coach Tom Gimm said of the Diving Tigers who will seek national titles next month. "We are deep in talent at Moss Farms."