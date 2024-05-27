Moss Farms to play host to Zone Championships

May 26—MOULTRIE — More than 150 young divers, including 25 from Moss Farms, will compete in USA Diving's Zone B Championships to be held June 6-9 at the Moose Moss Aquatic Center.

Divers will be vying for berths in the Junior National Championships that will be held July 29-August 7 in Morgantown, W.Va.

The top 10 finishers on the two springboard events, plus any prequalifiers, will advance to Junior Nationals.

The top seven, plus pre-qualifiers, on platform also will head to Morgantown.

Those who will compete in Moultrie advanced at the Region 3 championships held in Athens and the Region 4 championships contested in Dallas, Texas.

Among the 25 Moss Farms contestants at the Zone meet will be Elizabeth Ann Hobby, who won the 16-18 girls platform event at YMCA Nationals and has secured a spot at Junior Nationals.

She also was eighth on 3-meter and 12th on 1-meter.

Hobby was 10th and Maggie Strange 14th on 3-meter in 16-18 girls at the Region championships, earning berths at Zone meet.

Jewel Hart, also in 16-18 girls, qualified for the Zone meet by placing 11th on 1-meter in Athens. She also qualified on 3-meter.

Also representing Moss Farms will be Bo Bridges, Tuck Gregory, Trip Gregory, Beck Gregory, Amelia Gregory, ElliReese Niday, Zechariah Ledl, Judson Taylor, Austin Leigh Taylor, Kendall Deloach, Ruby Demott, Logan Griffin, Landon Thomas, Quade Thomas, Steele Weeks, Summer Winchester, Luke Hutto, John Parker Harrison, Will Tyson, Ansley Lane, Nora Kate Taylor and Hunt Murphy.

The Moss Farms divers are coached by Tom Gimm, Parker Hardigree and Lane Winchester.

Gimm said he expects the Diving Tigers to perform well in their home pool.

"I think we have a chance to take a pretty good team to Nationals," he said.

And competing in their home pool won't hurt their chances at the Zone meet.

"It's like having a home-field advantage in football," he said.

The Zone meet in Moultrie will be one of six that will determine who will compete in 1-meter, 3-meter and platform events at Junior Nationals.

Other Zone meets will be held held in Christiansburg, Va.; Louisville, Ky.; Madison, Wisconsin; Novato, Calif.; and Mission Viejo, Calif.

Out-of-town divers are expected to begin arriving in Moultrie on Tuesday, June 4, for the first of two practice days.

Competition will begin on Thursday, June 6.

Admission is $10 per day.