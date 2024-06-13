Moss brought to tears by standing ovation from fans at Tom Brady HOF night

Moss brought to tears by standing ovation from fans at Tom Brady HOF night originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the best parts of Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium was a standing ovation one of his former teammates received from the fans in attendance.

About an hour-and-a-half into the event at Gillette Stadium, Brady and host Mike Tirico were joined on stage by the four players who caught the most touchdown passes from the legendary quarterback -- Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Wes Welker and Randy Moss.

Tirico asked Moss about the special 2007 season during which Brady set a record with 50 touchdown passes and Moss set a record with 23 receiving touchdowns.

Before the Hall of Fame wide receiver could finish answering the question, the fans gave Moss a lengthy standing ovation that brought him to tears.

It was a really cool moment.

Even though the 2007 campaign didn't end with a Super Bowl win, it produced some of the most memorable Patriots moments during the Brady era.

The Brady-to-Moss connection was one of the best in NFL history, and even though the star wide receiver only played a little more than three seasons in New England, he'll always be a fan favorite in this region, and deservedly so.