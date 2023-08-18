Mosiah Nasili-Kite makes Polynesian Player of the Year watch list

Auburn defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite has been named to the Polynesian Player of the Year watch list, the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday.

Nasili-Kite is entering his first year on the Plains after spending his past three seasons at Maryland, making 83 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks.

He is looking to help the depth along Auburn’s defensive line and has the ability to play defensive end or kick inside to tackle when needed.

The senior is one of 85 players across the country to make the watchlist. the winner will be chosen by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee with a final group of five players unveiled on Nov. 30 and the winner will be revealed on Dec. 14.

