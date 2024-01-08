Moses Moody speaks on sticking in the Warriors rotation

Moses Moody was one of the Golden State Warriors standout players during their loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday (Jan. 7.) Moody came off the bench to provide 21 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal while shooting 77.8% from the field and 66.7% from 3-point range. He was also playing in his second game since bouncing back from a three-game stretch where Steve Kerr opted against playing him.

When speaking to the media following the Warriors’ latest defeat, Moody shared his thoughts on what he needs to do if he wants to stay in the Warriors rotation moving forward.

“A lot of the stuff that has happened,” Moody said. “Coach, they told me a lot of the stuff is out of my control. They said I’ve been doing all the right stuff and playing good…Obviously, taking a self-conscious route. There’s something you can do better, always. Something I can do better or control. I feel like I’ve been in a good rhythm, been in a good flow all season. So I don’t want to change things up just because the situation has changed.”

When given the opportunity, Moody has been impressive this season. He has played in 33 of Golden State’s games, averaging 8.4 points and 3.1 rebounds on 48.5% shooting. With Chris Paul expected to miss the next four-to-six weeks due to a fractured hand, Moody could find himself stepping into a bigger role for his team.

However, if the third-year wing wants to stick in the rotation, he will need to stake his claim by performing at a consistently high level.

