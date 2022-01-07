Moses Moody reveals Draymond Green's sideline advice in Warriors loss

Moody reveals Draymond's sideline advice in Warriors' loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Moses Moody played the second-highest minute total of his NBA career during the Warriors' loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night, scoring 10 points and grabbing five rebounds in 23:04 of game action. Moody was seen multiple times getting 1-on-1 advice from the inactive Draymond Green on the sideline during the game, and explained what the veteran was imparting to the Warriors rookie.

"He just talks a lot about the details, he's real detail-oriented, he sees a lot of things that a lot of people don't," Moody told reporters after the 101-96 loss in New Orleans. "Just defensively where I should be, maybe if I should tag somebody and get back or how to guard each player, you know you have to guard each player a different way, so recognizing that, is whether the offense is pushing the ball, just playing loose, playing free."

Moody's opportunities to play meaningful minutes have been few and far between this season, as the Warriors' success has necessitated more playing time for veterans and less of an emphasis on player development than we have seen in the last two seasons.

The rookie also was among the dozens of NBA players who spent time in health and safety protocol this season, and missed a pair of games in late December.

Green (hip), Steph Curry (quad) and Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) all missed Thursday night's back end of a road back-to-back in New Orleans, leaving additional minutes for both Moody and fellow first-round rookie Jonathan Kuminga.

That trio likely all will be back in uniform Sunday, for what is expected to potentially be Klay Thompson's first game back on the court since going down in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Especially once Klay returns to the rotation, Moody's chances for consistent action will decrease even further.

Moody has seen some action in the G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors at times this season, and there could be more of that once Thompson is back in the fold. Moody played in five games during the Showcase portion of the G League slate, and averaged 24.0 points and 5.8 rebounds over five games for Santa Cruz.

Advice from seasoned veterans like Draymond is extremely valuable for rookies like Moody, and he will continue to soak up lessons as his first NBA season wears on.

