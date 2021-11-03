Moses Moody impressed by Klay Thompson, knows return makes Warriors 'scary'

Moody impressed by Klay, knows return makes Warriors 'scary' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson's impending return has energized a Warriors team that has started the season 5-1 and knows it is getting one of its greatest weapons back at some point.

Rookie Moses Moody only has been around Thompson for a few months, but the Arkansas product has been impressed by how the five-time All-Star has looked as he continues his rehab process and knows the Warriors will be dangerous with Thompson and James Wiseman back in the fold.

"You know, I'm watching Klay workout and I ain't see him before but he looks as good as ever to me," Moody told reporters Tuesday. "I've been watching Wise for a long time. Coming up, we played together. I know what he can do and what he brings to the table. And then, just having those two, not even the fact that they are really good individual players, but I feel like they fit our system really well. So, when they come back it's going to be a scary sight."

Moody doesn't know what "old Klay" looked like, but the player he sees every day in practice is one who can take the Warriors to another level.

"The player that I see is a really good player," Moody said of Thompson. "Especially for a guy that's not on the floor, not able to play, he's in the gym as much, if not more, than everybody else. He's doing what he can on the court, doing what he an off the court, in the weight room. He still puts his uniform on and sits on the bench. Stuff like that shows that he is mentally there and it's going to be scary when he finally gets to unleash two years of frustration."

Thompson's exact return date is not known but it is expected that the Warriors plan for him to return before the calendar year ends, possibly around Christmas.

As for Wiseman, the second-year center was cleared for full practice Monday as he continues to rehab from knee surgery that cut his rookie season short.

The Warriors have got off to an impressive start this season, but how they look with a healthy Thompson and Wiseman in the lineup will be the true gauge of their championship potential.

