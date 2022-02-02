Moses Moody first Warriors rookie since Steph Curry to achieve 3-point feat

Moody first Warriors rookie to accomplish 3-point feat since Steph originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Moses Moody still is in the early stages of his NBA development, but the Warriors rookie had the best game of his career in Tuesday night's comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Moody scored a career-high 20 points while hitting six 3-pointers. Those six triples brought his season total to nine, and were the most in a single game by a Warriors rookie since Steph Curry nailed seven in one game during his first NBA season.

Mody Mooses tonight:



20 PTS

7 REB

6-10 3P



Only Steph Curry (7) has more threes in a game as a Warriors rookie. — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 2, 2022

Moody has been shuttled back-and-forth to the G League this season. The 19-year-old played for the Santa Cruz Warriors on Saturday night in Austin before getting a start Monday night against the Houston Rockets and Tuesday against the Spurs.

He rewarded coach Steve Kerr's faith with big plays down the stretch in San Antonio as the Warriors erased a 17-point deficit to head back to the Bay Area on a high note.

"I thought Moses, not just the shooting and the scoring, but diving on the floor late in the game, fighting for every loose ball, offensive rebounds -- Moses is a competitor and winner," Kerr said.

Kerr has been open about wanting Moody and fellow rookie Jonathan Kuminga to earn their minutes during their rookie season. Prior to the game against the Rockets, Kerr was quick to note that the rookies might not see their minutes increase this season if the Warriors remain healthy.

But Tuesday night's win gave the Warriors a glimpse into the future. Evidence that their grand plan to simulataneously contend and build for the future is working.

“It makes me super excited for where we’re going,” Kuminga said after the win over the Spurs. “I feel like it’s going to be fun to watch.”