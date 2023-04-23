Moses Moody drops amazingly humble quote about playing time vs. Kings

Moody drops humble quote about playing time vs. Kings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With the Warriors’ season potentially on the line, second-year guard Moses Moody rose to the occasion and stepped up in a huge way Thursday.



For the 20-year-old, though, this isn’t anything new for him.



“Humbly speaking, I’ve always been a winner,” Moody said after the Warriors’ 114-97 Game 3 win over the Sacramento Kings in their Western Conference first-round playoff series at Chase Center. “Since I was a kid, my team won the pennant Boys & Girls Club Championship. So I’ve always been in winning situations, playing with a lot to lose, must-win situations, and must-win games."

Despite only being in the NBA for two seasons, Moody believes his history of playing in important games throughout his life is paying dividends on a Warriors team where seemingly every game is a must-win.

“I’ve had a lot of practice at it. I’m not going to act like I got the ultimate poise or anything, but I like the moment," Moody continued. "I like the situation. High-intensity basketball, everybody, every possession means a lot and that’s how I’ve always played.”

Moody made the most of his minutes in the pivotal matchup against the Kings, finishing with a playoff career-high 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting and three big rebounds in 16 minutes.

What's more, Moody's production gives Warriors coach Steve Kerr another player he can depend on when needed, adding that the young guard's minutes were a product of the work he's put in the waning weeks of the season.

"I thought over the last six weeks of the season, in practices, in his individual work, in scrimmages with the younger players, he took a big step up," Kerr told reporters Saturday. "And now he's being rewarded and he's rewarding us too because of his maturity, his competitiveness and his shooting.

"So he's earned this, but that's how it's supposed to go."

Steve Kerr speaks at length about Moses Moody's development and increased playoff role pic.twitter.com/SugJUEZgo8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 23, 2023

As the Warriors prepare for Game 4 against the Kings, they will need all hands on deck if they wants to continue on their quest to repeat as NBA champions.

And with Moody proving he can rise to the occasion when the Warriors desperately needed him to, they potentially have another X-factor they can rely on when the going gets tough.

