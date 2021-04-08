Moses Brown with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

Reuters

As brawny Bryson DeChambeau and other long hitters prepare to bludgeon their way around a firm and fiery Augusta National, the less powerful players must plot another way to get the job done at the Masters starting on Thursday. DeChambeau hits his drives an average of 320 yards and has spoken almost flippantly about cutting the corner at the first hole by smashing his tee shot over the bunker guarding the right portion of the fairway some 300 yards from the tee. "No doubt the long hitters are going to be feeling pretty good this week," world number 56 Brendan Todd told Reuters as he stood almost anonymously chatting with friends behind the 18th green on Wednesday.