Moses Brown to Cavaliers

Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars used their franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson for the second straight year Tuesday, guaranteeing him $16.6 million in 2022 and potentially divulging their plans for the No. 1 pick in next month's NFL draft. The former Alabama standout has started 61 games over five seasons since Jacksonville drafted him with the 34th overall pick in 2017. Bringing him back was a surprise move considering the Jaguars drafted Stanford left tackle Walker Little with the 45th overall pick last year and had plans to pair him with quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the foreseeable future.