Moscow's Nuhn rewrites history, again

May 3—LEWISTON — Freshman Mattea Nuhn of the Moscow girls' track team is an anomaly.

It's not every day an underclassman produces such high-quality marks while also breaking school records. But Nuhn has done it with ease, rewriting Bears' history in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.78 seconds at the Idaho District 2 Meet of Champions at Vollmer Bowl on Thursday.

Moscow claimed the girls' team title (182.5 points), and Lewiston (151.5) was victorious on the boys' side.

"She's been phenomenal, and that's an understatement," Moscow track coach Phil Helbling said. "We knew coming in that she was an athletic talent. But to see her in person — getting to work with her — she's just solid all the way around. She's got the work ethic and drive to match the talent, and quite honestly, that's a rarity."

Nuhn finished 2.41 seconds ahead of runner-up Lindi Kessinger of Orofino.

"She ran the race like she wanted to," Helbling said. "It's hers to beat (the school record). She's going to have a stellar career. She's a phenomenal athlete and a better person."

Nuhn broke her own school record (46.02) set on April 27 at the Legends Invite in Walla Walla, Wash.

The freshman has won the 300 hurdles at all seven of Moscow's meets this season.

"She's been dialed in," Helbling said. "She's starting to see she has an opportunity in this sport, and she's excited about that."

Moscow wins seven

The Bears girls' team secured seven events. Nuhn added wins in the 100 hurdles and high jump.

Cora Crawford (3,200 meters), Jessika Lassen (400), Jessa Skinner (triple jump) and Moscow's 400 relay team also topped the podium.

"I think the numbers speak for themselves," Helbling said. "I'm proud of our kids. The girls have been stellar all year, and to get to this stage of the season with the majority of the team setting PRs (personal records), that's where you want to be."

It's been three years since Lassen set a personal best time in the 400.

The senior had her best lap around the track as a freshman at the 2021 Idaho Class 4A state meet, clocking a time of 1:00.25.

Lassen finally finished the race in less than a minute (59.70) on Thursday.

The two-time state qualifier attacked the second curve with an extra burst of momentum to give her an edge over second-place finisher Trinity Bonebrake of Lewiston.

"She came around that turn and got that opportunity to break that minute mark," Helbling said. "She put in a lot of time and worked so hard at that stage. ... It was great for her to get that monkey off her back and PR the way she did with the postseason coming up in these next couple of weeks."

Lots of personal bests for the home team

The Bengals set an "avalanche of PRs," in the words of first-year coach Mike Jones, en route to a team trophy on the boys' side.

Of Lewiston's seven wins, four were personal bests.

"I thought the boys did a great job," Jones said. "The weather was great, and we saw a lot of smiling faces. We're still a young team; we have a total of three seniors. ... The future looks bright based on youth and attitude."

Deegan Everett collected three gold medals in pole vault, long jump and triple jump. Noah Carpenter (100), Nathan King (400), Cole Arlint (javelin) and the Bengals' 400 relay team also picked up wins.

Everett, a junior, had his best showing in the long jump, leaping 21 feet, 2 inches, a career-best.

The event's field was competitive, with Everett beating runner-up Ahlius Yearout of Lapwai by four inches.

"He never seems rattled," Jones said. "He's a hyper-competitive kid who is always working and seeking out coaching. He's extremely humble. I praise good work ethic and accountability, and he's got both of those things."

Carpenter, a junior, notched a personal-best time of 10.98 in the 100, beating his previous mark of 11.03 set at the Pasco Invite on April 13.

Arlint had a routine showing in the javelin, with a hurl of 151-5, besting the field by a comfortable margin.

The throwing event is new to Idaho this season, and Arlint's marks have been some of the best in the state.

"A lot of time people have natural ability (for the javelin), and that 100% describes Cole," Jones said. "He has natural ability, and he's poured in the time to continue to develop. I think what you're seeing is when athletic ability meets hard work."

Stats of note

Kendrick's Sawyer Hewett broke a school record in the 100 with a time of 11.26.

Prairie took first in the boys 800 (1:31.79) and 1,600 (3:23.75) relays.

Elizabeth Egland of Genesee won the 100 with a personal-best time of 12.67. She also crossed first in the 200 (26.76).

Logos of Moscow's distance runner Sara Casebolt captured gold in the 800 (2:20.74) and 1,600 (5:11.91).

BOYS

Team scores — 1. Lewiston 151.5; 2. Moscow 123; 3. Prairie 96.5; 4. Grangeville 64; 5. Logos 63.17; 6. Troy 56; 7. Kendrick 34; 8. Kamiah 33.5; 9. Timberline 25.6; 10. Genesee 24; 11. Deary 17; 12. Lapwai 16; 13. Highland 10; 14. Clearwater Valley 8.5; 15. Potlatch 6; 16. Orofino 4.33; 17. Nezperce 3.

100 — 1. Noah Carpenter, Lew, 10.98; 2. Trenton Lorentz, Pra, 11.10; 3. Sawyer Hewett, Ken, 11.26.

200 — 1. Lorentz, Pra, 22.42; 2. Carpenter, Lew, 22.74; 3. Dylan Uhlenkott, Pra, 23.08.

400 — 1. Nathan King, Lew, 51.97; 2. Ian Hillman, Mos, 52.00; 3. Ben Secrest, Pra, 52.76.

800 — 1. Connor Horne, Mos, 2:02.57; 2. Simeon Sanchez, Gra, 2:02.78; 3. James Stubbers, Lew, 2:04.95.

1,600 — 1. Mick Perryman, Mos, 4:37.34; 2. Kieran Long, Mos, 4:38.45; 3. John Henry Crapchettes, Log, 4:38.69.

3,200 — 1. Sanchez, Gra, 10:02.73; 2. Lucas Clements, Lew, 10:16.26; 3. Kieran Long, Mos, 10:22.17.

110 hurdles — 1. Alex Kirkham, Tro, 16.25; 2. Ryan Daniels, Log, 17.60; 3. Kelton Long, Mos, 18.02.

300 hurdles — 1. Laithan Proctor, Dea, 42.45; 2. Bryce Sifers, Lew, 43.51; 3. Hasham Alayat, Mos, 43.62.

400 relay — 1. Lewiston (Tanner Irwin, Brandon Brower, King, Carpenter), 44.36; 2. Prairie, 44.81; 3. Kendrick, 46.06.

800 relay — 1. Prairie (Uhlenkott, Noah Geis, Ben Secrest, Lorentz), 1:31.79; 2. Moscow, 1:32.74; 3. Lewiston, 1:36.24.

1,600 relay — 1. Prairie (Matthew Wemhoff, Secrest, Uhlenkott, Lorentz), 3:23.75; 2. Moscow, 3:27.93; 3. Lewiston, 3:31.32.

SMR — 1. Grangeville (Tyler Zechman, Ayden Arnett, Reuben Sanchez, S. Sanchez), 3:43.68; 2. Logos, 3:51.00; 3. Kamiah, 3:51.39.

Shot put — 1. Porter Whipple, Kam, 49-11.5; 2. Bennie Elven, Pra, 43-9.25; 3. Kolby Murray, Gen, 42-11.5.

Discus — 1. Cutter Robinson, Gra, 152-0; 2. Lee Forsmann, Pra, 136-2.5; 3. Leighton Davis, CV, 132-7.

Javelin — 1. Cole Arlint, Lew, 151-5; 2. Thomas Bowen, Log, 135-10; 3. Wemhoff, Pra, 131-8.

High jump — 1. Noah Watson, Hi-C, 5-10; 2. Jayden Mason, Tro, 5-8; 3. Farrell Hayes, Lap, 5-8.

Pole vault — 1. Deegan Everett, Lew, 13-0; 2. Gavin Schoening, Kam, 11-6; 3. Sayer Latta, Mos, 10-6.

Long jump — 1. Everett, Lew, 21-2; 2. Ahlius Yearout, Lap, 20-10; 3. Sawyer Hewett, Ken, 20-9.

Triple jump — 1. Everett, Lew, 41-4; 2. Justice Richardson, Tim, 40-4.5; 3. Tanner Clemenhagen, Ken, 39-2.75.

GIRLS

Team scores — 1. Moscow 182.5; 2. Logos 122; 3. Prairie 115; 4. Orofino 61; 5. Lewiston 56; 6. Genesee 46; 7. Kamiah 31; T8. Troy 24; T8. Potlatch 24; 10. Deary 22.5; 11. Grangeville 17; 12. Nezperce 8.5; T13. Timberline 6; T13. Clearwater Valley 6; 15. Highland 5; 16. Kendrick 1.5.

100 — 1. Elizabeth Egland, Gen, 12.67; 2. Naomi Taylor, Log, 13.18; 3. Addie Lassen, Mos, 13.34.

200 — 1. Egland, Gen, 26.76; 2. Taylor, Log, 27.47; 3. Jasmine Carr, Mos, 27.69.

400 — 1. Jessika Lassen, Mos, 59.70; 2. Trinity Bonebrake, Lew, 1:00.50; 3. Chloe Jankovic, Log, 1:00.80.

800 — 1. Sara Casebolt, Log, 2:20.74; 2. Sydney Shears, Pra, 2:21.9; 3. Lizzie Crawford, Log, 2:23.78.

1,600 — 1. Casebolt, 5:11.91; 2. Cora Crawford, Mos, 5:24.65; 3. Shears, Pra, 5:29.52.

3,200 — 1. Crawford, Mos, 11:50.05; 2. Geneva McClory, Mos, 12:04.42; 3. Mia Heinlein, Mos, 12:21.48.

100 hurdels — 1. Mattea Nuhn, Mos, 15.21; 2. Jessa Skinner, Mos, 16.31; 3. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 16.33.

300 hurdles — 1. Nuhn, Mos, 45.78; 2. Kessinger, Oro, 48.19; 3. Araya Wood, Dea, 49.39.

400 relay — 1. Moscow (Jasmine Carr, Addie Lassen, Ashlyn Fakhouri, J. Lassen), 51.96; 2. Prairie, 53.98; 3. Lewiston, 54.66.

800 relay — 1. Genesee (Chloe Grieser, Monica Seubert, Illena Smith, Egland), 1:51.26; 2. Logos, 1:52.53; 3. Prairie, 1:54.21.

1,600 relay — 1. Logos (Taylor, Alyssa Blum, Chloe Jankovic, Casebolt), 4:03.80; 2. Prairie, 4:14.71; 3. Lewiston, 4:27.66.

SMR — 1. Genesee (Smith, Seubert, Grieser, Egland), 1:57.43; 2. Deary, 1:57.81; 3. Prairie, 1:58.19.

Shot put — 1. Kathryn Burnette, Pot, 40-8; 2. L. Kessinger, Oro, 38-10; 3. Sage Elven, Pra, 34-8.

Discus — 1. L. Kessinger, Oro, 134-11; 2. Elven, Pra, 132-9; 3. Burnette, Pot, 112-9.

Javelin — 1. Hailey Hanson, Pra, 102-11; 2. Elven, Pra, 91-6.5; 3. Reagan Kessinger, Oro, 91-3.

High jump — 1. Nuhn, Mos, 5-4; 2. Holly Hill, Oro, 4-8; 3. Evie Grauke, Log, 4-8.

Pole vault — 1. Olivia Tyler, Tro, 9-0; 2. Sierra Oliver, Pra, 9-0; 3. Grace Castillo, Mos, 8-0.

Long jump — 1. Emily Puckett, Kam, 15-8; 2. Skinner, Mos, 15-7.5; 3. KatieBeth Monjure, Log, 15-6.5.

Triple jump — 1. Skinner, Mos, 33-9.5; 2. Avery Riener, Pra, 31-11; 3. R. Kessinger, Oro, 31-10.

Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks