Moscow's Ewers plots her comeback

Aug. 11—Veronica Ewers' maiden trip to the Tour de France Femmes last year proved to be what dreams are made of as the Moscow High alum produced a breakout showing to lead Team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank and all U.S. women with a ninth-place overall finish.

Her sophomore appearance at the iconic cycling event, by contrast, ended in something approaching a nightmare. A mid-race crash resulted in her withdrawal from both last month's Tour de France and this month's Road World Championships in Scotland, where she had been slated to represent the United States for a second consecutive year.

"There's a lot of misfortune in cycling, and it was my time to get a bout of misfortune, I guess," Ewers said. "Somebody in front of me accidentally took out my front wheel, and then I was very quickly into the ditch. I was there for quite some time, and wasn't completely sure if I would continue the race or not, based on how I was feeling."

Fortunately for her supporters, it would be difficult to suppose that Ewers, who rode more than 30 miles with a broken collarbone to finish Stage 6 of the Tour, is short on resilience. Following surgery earlier this week, the 28-year-old was optimistic that she will be fit to resume training sooner rather than later as the announcement was made that she will be spearheading the roster of a new women's world tour team.

Tour de France derailed

Ewers, who is known as one of the strongest uphill climbers in women's cycling, was holding down 15th place in cumulative general classification standings through five stages of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes and planning to make a push for a higher spot on the mountainous Stage 7, only to find herself forcefully launched off the course through Blagnac late in Stage 6 after a clash of wheels with another rider.

"I could not really hold the handlebar very well when I tried to get on the bike at first. I tried to convince myself it was just a dislocation of my shoulder," Ewers said. "I knew I had worked so hard, especially for Stage 7, and wanted to finish this Stage 6 in order to be able to compete the next day. That was what really drove me to finish Stage 6, in hopes I would be able to try and see what I could do on the next day."

After finishing the day's stage, Ewers headed out to receive medical attention and was quickly confirmed to have suffered a fractured clavicle, rendering her unfit to continue.

"The timing was particularly bad, just having made it so far and so close to Stage 7," Ewers said. "Really, Stage 6 was just a race I needed to get through safely, and I didn't manage to do it."

Trailblazing for new team

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this year shook up the coalition of sponsors for Ewers' world tour team, raising questions about the future of the program and its riders.

Some of those questions were answered on Monday with the announcement of Ewers as the first publicly acknowledged signee to the roster for the newly minted Team EF Education-Cannondale, which will partner closely with EF Education's longstanding men's team.

"We're pumped for Veronica to join this squad and await all the action from our American climber," a post on the Instagram page efprocycling said.

The development brings multiple pluses for Ewers, who has spoken favorably in the past of EF Education's mission to promote international learning and stated that she benefited from training with men as she got her start in club cycling.

"EF just sponsored the (old) team, and now it is owning the team," Ewers said. "It will be directly related to the men's EF team. We will be the men's team's counterpart, which is really, really awesome."

Ewers remains a member of the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB roster through the end of this year, though she does not expect to return to competition before the season's conclusion.

Meteoric rise on pause

Ewers has still been cycling competitively for less than five years, having transitioned into the sport after playing soccer for Moscow High School and Willamette University. She rocketed to amateur-level success as a member of Fount Cycling Guild out of Seattle before being signed at the professional level by EF Education-TIBCO-SVB two years ago.

She backed up her 2022 Tour de France showing by leading Team USA at Worlds in Wollongong, Australia, and posted her best result yet at a top-tier event earlier this summer with a fourth-place general classification showing in the Giro Donne grand tour through Italy.

She attributed the Giro Donne success to "constantly gaining more experience racing in the European peloton, learning to position myself a little bit better — also, learning to take chances and go all in on taking chances in a race (and) take advantage of still being somewhat of an underdog."

Last month's injury may have set back her progress momentarily, but it has not extinguished her ambitions to reach further heights yet in women's cycling over the next several years before calling it quits. Goals for next year include "a third chance at the Tour de France Femmes," a "chance to earn my spot on Team USA for (the Road World Championships in) Paris 2024," and "being able to develop as a support rider in certain races as well" to help teammates succeed.

In the meantime, she is using her hiatus to "find joy in the slow mornings, walks to coffee shops and generally catching up on all the 'life things' I've put off," even while yearning to get back on the bike.

"It's a brutal sport and it takes a lot, it's so important to find your balance," Ewers said.