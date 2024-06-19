Moscow's Anderson going from a Bear to a Warrior

Jun. 19—Moscow pitcher Levi Anderson has been going to Lewis-Clark State baseball games since he was a kid. Soon, young Warrior fans will be watching him.

Anderson received a college offer to be a pitcher for the Warriors on June 10 after an American Legion doubleheader between the Lewis-Clark Twins and Coeur d'Alene Lumbermen. He had previously been committed to Yakima Valley College, but LCSC was the team that he grew up wanting to play for.

The decision to switch wasn't too difficult for him.

"I was very surprised by it," Anderson said. "They usually don't pull kids (right) out of high school. So I was very happy and very surprised by it."

Anderson grew up a fan of the Warriors. He had participated in LCSC baseball camps and had gone to games frequently growing up. He had been on the Warriors' radar for a while.

A 6-foot-3, 200-pound left-hander who throws in the upper-80 mph range is hard to miss, especially when he's just 30 minutes north. But Anderson just met those criteria this year.

Before he received the LCSC offer, he didn't see much interest from colleges prior to this year — at least not the kind of interest he was looking for.

A stint at a junior college wasn't a death knell for Anderson's Warrior dreams. It's common for LCSC to bring players into the program after stints at two-year institutions, and Anderson did like Yakima Valley's facilities and coaching staff.

During his sophomore year, the LCSC coaching staff told Anderson that they would keep an eye on him. But back then, he was a few inches shorter, a bit lighter and not nearly as strong as he is now.

"It's always nice to get Idaho kids, let alone ones close to the (Lewiston-Clarkston) Valley," LCSC coach Jake Taylor said. "It's been a couple years since that's happened. But we're excited to have him for sure. Left-handed pitching is really hard to find. It's tough — especially with his big, tall frame and loose-arm action. He projects really well. ... Being a left-handed pitcher is a game-changer."

Anderson improved drastically from 2023 to 2024. He pitched 9 1/3 more innings, had 23 more strikeouts (87), gave up 20 less runs (11) and walked 12 fewer batters (20). His ERA also dropped from 3.71 to 1.43. Once he hit a certain speed with his pitches, that's when the interest was piqued.

"(LCSC) told me about sophomore year, or they told my dad, that I should get bigger and that I needed games under my belt," Anderson said. "I hit 87 (mph) and that made them pull the trigger and give me an offer. ... I'm really happy with it, too. I've been wanting to go there since I was a little kid."

Anderson is the first L-C commit from Moscow since Zach Hull, also a pitcher, committed in 2009.

Anderson's improvement from 2023 to 2024 went beyond just physical attributes and a possible offer, according to Moscow coach Griffin Rod.

In a year where the team went into it a lot more skilled, a lot more motivated and a lot more confident, leaders were necessary. That's a role that Anderson stepped into.

"We feel like he's super, super deserving (of the offer)," Rod said. "Heading into the season, we knew his talent level. But we communicated about growing, maturing in some areas such as being the best teammate he could be and just doing what he can to be a great leader. And he accepted that challenge and excelled in that role this year."

The Moscow baseball program has been on the come-up for the last couple years with a state berth in 2023 and its subsequent Idaho Class 4A state championship this spring. Anderson signing with the Warriors is the next step in that come-up, and could possibly have some after effects that are good for the future of the team.

"Selfishly, it's going to be fun to go watch him play (at LCSC)," Rod said. "A side effect is yes, he gets to represent Moscow High School and hopefully create a little 'I want to be like him' from the younger guys coming up. It continues to build the program from this group that just won the championship. It just allows us to continue to raise the bar a little bit and create excitement and create the desire for the young players to want to come and be a Bear."

Anderson's commitment is also another notch in the belt of a solid baseball year for northern Idaho teams.

Three northern Idaho teams (Orofino, Moscow and Potlatch) won state baseball championships this year. Another one, Grangeville, played league foe Orofino in the Class 2A state championship game.

"There's always ebbs and flows in the high school game for sure based off the talent level," Taylor said. "There definitely seems to be a pretty good group of players from here all the way up to Coeur d'Alene and even north of that."

The quality of talent in northern Idaho teams is also present in summer baseball. Anderson's Lewis-Clark Twins have players from several towns across Idaho.

"I think it's good. I think it's good for northern (Idaho) baseball to be able to represent its area strong," Anderson said. "The North is always portrayed as not a very big sports area. The south schools usually run most of the leagues, they usually win state. I think it's good that the north schools are finally making runs at State. ... making sure that (they say) 'We're still here. And we're going to come down and beat you.' ... All the other communities have players that can compete at any level."

Once Anderson's season with the Twins is over, he will start his collegiate career donned in the red and navy of the Warriors. It's rare for players, especially pitchers, to carve out roles for themselves on LCSC in their true freshman year.

"We don't bring in bad players," Taylor said. "We're expecting him to come in and just continue to work and improve and mature and get acclimated with our climate and culture."

There are spots on the pitching staff available — both at reliever and starter — and Anderson isn't content with redshirting and sitting back a year. He's motivated to carve out a role for himself immediately.

"I'm excited to try and make myself known amongst the team," Anderson said. "My determination is to come in and try to earn a spot immediately. And play against good hitters and play against some very good baseball players. I think that I can do it. I think that if I work hard enough I can earn a spot on that starting rotation. I do think I can do it."

