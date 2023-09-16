Morton's next star running back was already talented. Now he's getting better

MORTON — Shades of Seth Glatz have begun to show within Seandon Buffington.

The Morton junior running back is slowly but surely starting on the same path as Glatz, the 2021 Journal Star football player of the year. Buffington is developing into a force much like his backfield predecessor during his record-setting senior season.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder’s skills were on full display Friday in a 45-19 victory over Mid-Illini Conference visitor Metamora at Carper Field. Buffington rushed for 283 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries — a total that could have climbed higher if not for a 65-yard scoring scamper called back by holding.

“He had some big plays,” Metamora coach Jared Grebner said, “It was outside. It was inside. It was on the bounce. It didn’t matter. He just kept his legs churning. We just have to do a better job tackling.”

Buffington's career-high effort now gives him 833 yards on 90 carries and eight TDs through four games for the Potters (4-0, 2-0).

“Seandon’s done a lot to improve himself,” Morton coach Adam O’Neill said. “He was already a good back, but he had a great summer. His commitment level has been phenomenal.”

The first-year coach points to Buffington working on his quickness to match an already strong and physical presence.

“Now he’s getting to where if he gets out in the open,” O’Neill said, “he’s making long plays, too. He’s already a ton to bring down, just physically, he’s so heavy and so strong but with the speed that he’s increased, it’s just another element to his game.”

Morton head coach Adam O'Neill, right, congratulates running back Seandon Buffington late in the second half of their Week 4 football game Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 in Morton. The Potters downed the Metamora Redbirds 45-19.

Learning from Morton's former POY

When Buffington was a freshman, Glatz rushed for 3,246 yards and 46 touchdowns en route to leading Morton to the program’s first-ever Class 5A semifinal appearance. Buffington watched intently as the current Western Illinois sophomore put his total effort into each down.

That mindset paid dividends as Buffington, whose first name is a combination of his two uncles, Sean and Brandon Buffington, ran for nearly 200 yards in each of the first two weeks of the season. He gashed Mahomet-Seymour for 188 yards and a TD along with running over Rochelle for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

“I just realized that like even when (Glatz) got knocked down on a bad run,” Buffington said, “he got right up, and the next play was even better than the last (play) it felt like.

“… It takes all of us. I’m really happy for us right now.”

Offensive line play from Dennis Dracup, Kyler Meyer, Luke Beenders, Bayler Wilkinson and Nick Steider helped give Buffington and quarterback Jude Hart enough time to make plays.

Hart, the senior quarterback, threw for 115 yards on 10-for-16 passing and two touchdowns. He hooked up with GB Kruzick (four catches, 81 yards) for two second-quarter touchdowns.

“If we can be in the game at halftime,” O’Neill said, “our preparation, our physicality lends us to be in really good shape in the second half. I think (our offensive line’s) been kind of wearing some people out. You play in a good conference and you see some well-coached teams that get after it.”

Morton's Seandon Buffington looks for a path through the Metamora defense in the second half of their Week 4 football game Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 in Morton. The Potters downed the Redbirds 45-19.

How Metamora fared

Metamora (2-2, 0-2) had scored just six points at halftime to go with 98 total yards (66 passing, 32 rushing). Nick Rhoades threw for 90 yards in the game with a pair of TDs to Kendrick Schaffrin and 73 of the yards to Connor Bidne.

Sophomore running back Jaiduan Cranford nearly broke the century mark, finishing with 95 yards on 14 carries.

“There’s a lot of stuff to clean up,” Grebner said. “Like I said earlier to (my team), ‘The practice plan will definitely be full next week. That’s for sure’ and that’s not just on the players. That’s coaches as well.”

Metamora was limited to just 237 total yards (90 passing,147 rushing) in the game.

