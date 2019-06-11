Morton throws seven scoreless innings as Rays beat Athletics

Omnisport
Charlie Morton pitched seven scoreless innings and allowed just two hits at Tropicana Field on Monday.

Morton throws seven scoreless innings as Rays beat Athletics

Charlie Morton pitched seven scoreless innings and allowed just two hits at Tropicana Field on Monday.

Charlie Morton continued his stellar MLB season as the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Oakland Athletics 6-2.

The 35-year-old right-hander pitched seven scoreless innings and allowed just two hits at Tropicana Field on Monday.

Morton – who lowered his ERA to 2.10 for the season – struck out seven and walked two while throwing 94 pitches against the Athletics.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

He also tossed seven shut-out innings in his last start against the Detroit Tigers on June 5.

"I felt alright. They hit a few balls real hard. Got some great plays behind us," Morton told reporters after the game. "Guys swung the bats there. Another awesome team win."

Brandon Lowe, Ji-Man Choi and Kevin Kiermaier all finished with two RBIs for Tampa Bay in the victory.

The Rays improved to 41-24 with the win while the Athletics fell to 33-34.

 

Wacha inspires Cardinals

Michael Wacha threw six shut-out innings in the St Louis Cardinals' 4-1 win over the Miami Marlins.

 

DeShields doesn't produce

Texas Rangers outfielder Delino DeShields went 0 for five with three strikeouts against the Boston Red Sox. But, Texas came away with a 4-3 win in extra innings.

 

Desmond destroys ball

Ian Desmond smoked this ball for the longest home run this season in a 6-5 win for the Colorado Rockies against the Chicago Cubs.

The Arizona Diamondbacks led off their game against the Philadelphia Phillies with back-to-back-to-back homers.

 

Monday's results

Arizona Diamondbacks 13-8 Philadelphia Phillies
Texas Rangers 4-3 Boston Red Sox
Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 Oakland Athletics
New York Yankees-New York Mets (postponed)
St Louis Cardinals 4-1 Miami Marlins
Atlanta Braves 13-7 Pittsburgh Pirates
Colorado Rockies 6-5 Chicago Cubs
Washington Nationals 12-1 Chicago White Sox
Los Angeles Angels 5-3 Los Angeles Dodgers

 

Mets at Yankees

The 2019 Subway Series will begin with a doubleheader on Tuesday after Monday's game was rained out. Zack Wheeler (5-3, 4.61 ERA) is set to start for the Mets in game one, while Jason Vargas (2-3, 3.57 ERA) will pitch the night cap. The Yankees will counter with Masahiro Tanaka (3-5, 3.42 ERA) and James Paxton (3-2, 3.11 ERA).

What to Read Next

Back