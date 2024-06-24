Morton attracting plenty of interest

[Getty Images]

Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton is attracting interest from a number of clubs this summer.

The 21-year-old has been with the Reds since the age of seven and is valued at about £20m by the Anfield club.

Morton, who has been linked with RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt, Feyenoord and Sevilla, had a stint on loan at Hull City last season, while he also had a temporary spell at Blackburn Rovers during the 2022-23 campaign.

He has made nine first-team appearances for Liverpool, all in the 2021-22 season.