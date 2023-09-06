UK near the end of interest rate rises, says Bailey

Andrew Bailey said the UK is 'near the top of the cycle' on interest rates - House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

The Governor of the Bank of England has cast doubt on the need for more interest rate rises as he warned that the economy is yet to feel the “substantial” impact of monetary tightening.

Andrew Bailey said the Bank of England is likely “near the top of the cycle” on interest rates.

He said: “There was a period where it seemed to me to be clear that rates needed to rise going forwards, and the question for us was how much and over what time frame.

“But we’re not I think in that place anymore and that’s why we shifted our language to being much more evidence and data-driven.”

The pound has slumped 0.6pc below $1.25 following his comments, while money markets slashed bets on another rate rise at the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee later this month.

Traders had priced in a rise to 5.5pc before Mr Bailey’s appearance in front of the Treasury select committee.

Mr Bailey warned that the “substantial” impact of interest rates is yet to be felt in the UK economy.

The Bank of England has raised interest rates for 14 consecutive meetings as it fights to bring down inflation which peaked at 11.1pc last October.

07:08 PM BST

Liz Truss took on the economic establishment. It's still failing Britain today

07:04 PM BST

Customers are struggling to pay as rates rise, warns cyber security company Darktrace

Cyber security provider Darktrace has admitted that some of its customers are falling behind on payments as businesses grapple with an increasingly challenging economic backdrop.

The London-listed company said its rate of customer churn increased by 0.2 percentage points, driven by “higher bankruptcies and other defaults” among its subscribers.

Darktrace also revised down its profit expectations for the year ahead. It cut its forecast for adjusted earnings after it changed how it paid out commission to its sellers.

The company reduced its adjusted earnings forecast from 22pc down to between 17pc and 19pc. It said it would now pay commission bonuses upfront in order to “hire and retain key experienced talent”.

The disclosure came as Darktrace reported a 31.3pc increase in revenues, to $545m, in the year ending in June, with a net profit of $58.9m. The war in Ukraine and the emergence of new artificial intelligence-powered chatbots has caused a spike in sales of cyber security software.

Shares in Darktrace fell by 8pc in early trading, before recovering to 360p, a fall of 2.3pc.

07:03 PM BST

Losses at British biotech star soar to £70m after end of Covid testing boom

Losses at one of Britain’s brightest biotech stars ballooned to more than £70m as it reels from the end of the global Covid testing boom.

My colleague Hannah Boland reports:

Oxford Nanopore said it had been forced to write off the value of excess testing kits in the six months to the end of June, amid waning demand for monitoring Covid. The company’s devices had been vital during the pandemic for tracking different strains of the Covid virus and spotting when new mutations were popping up in different areas. Its kits were used for a fifth of all Covid sequencing globally. However, as people have stopped testing themselves for Covid-19, the number of tests being sequenced has fallen. Covid testing is said to be down around 90pc since its peak, according to the World Health Organisation. In the US, sequencing is down by around 90pc. Oxford Nanopore said its revenues slumped by a third on a constant currency basis in the first half of the year compared to the same period a year earlier, falling to £86m. The drop was entirely driven by a drop in legacy Covid testing revenue. Its losses hit £70m for the period, compared to £30m last year. Shares in Oxford Nanopore were down around 5pc on Wednesday, worsening a rout which has seen the company’s share price fall by around two thirds since it floated in mid-2021. Oxford Nanopore joined the London Stock Exchange in September 2021, with its valuation hitting almost £5bn. It is now worth around £1.8bn. In March this year, Gordon Sanghera, the chief executive, said the company was open to listing on a foreign exchange. He told the Financial Times that the company was “not ruling out any options” over a listing overseas, although declined to say whether Oxford Nanopore would quit London. The company has recently been attempting to focus on other testing areas such as making same-day tests that can spot genes linked to breast cancer.

The company’s devices had been vital during the pandemic for tracking different strains of the Covid virus and spotting when new mutations were popping up in different areas. - Anthony Kwan

06:58 PM BST

Universal Music ramps up pressure on Spotify to pay artists more after striking deal with rival

Universal Music has ramped up pressure on Spotify to pay artists more after striking a new streaming deal with rival Deezer.

Senior reporter James Warrington has the story:

The world’s largest record company’s agreement with the French streaming platform is aimed at channelling more revenues to professional musicians and away from a “sea of noise” uploaded by amateurs and bots. Under the new model, artists with at least 1,000 streams per month by a minimum of 500 unique listeners will be given a “double boost” when calculating royalty payments. This weighting will be doubled again if a user actively searches for an artist, rather than reaching them through an algorithmic recommendation. At the same time, non-artist audio will be deprioritised and replaced with Deezer’s own content, which will be excluded from the royalty pool. Jeronimo Folgueira, chief executive of Deezer, said the deal was the “most ambitious change to the economic model since the creation of music streaming”. He added: “There is no other industry where all content is valued the same, and it should be obvious to everyone that the sound of rain or a washing machine is not as valuable as a song from your favourite artist streamed in HiFi.” The agreement is a major step forward in record labels’ efforts to develop an “artist-centric” model for streaming amid concerns that revenues are being cannibalised by poor-quality amateur covers and AI-generated white noise. Deezer says that 97pc of all uploaders on its platform generate only 2pc of the total streams, while 7pc of streams last year were identified as fraudulent. The deal will also step up pressure on Spotify to follow suit with a similar model. Sir Lucian Grainge, chief executive of Universal, said in July that Spotify had committed to addressing the issue of noise on its platform, adding that the two companies were collaborating on data analysis. Universal is currently in discussions with other streaming platforms over the issue. One industry source suggested that any deal with Spotify would be likely to spark similar moves by Apple and Amazon. “If one of the big dogs does it, you’ll have contagion,” the source said. Universal previously announced plans to develop a new streaming model with Tidal, the platform set up by Jay-Z and now owned by Jack Dorsey’s Block. However, no service has yet been launched. MIchael Nash, Universal’s chief digital officer, said: “The goal of the artist centric model is to mitigate dynamics that risk drowning music in a sea of noise and to ensure we are better supporting and rewarding artists at all stages of their careers whether they have 1000 fans or 100,000 or 100m. “With this multi-faceted approach, music by artists that attracts and engages fans will receive weighting that better recognises its value, and the fraud and gaming, which serves only to deprive artists their due compensation, will be aggressively addressed.”

Jeronimo Folgueira, chief executive of Deezer, said the deal was the “most ambitious change to the economic model since the creation of music streaming”. - Chris Ratcliffe

06:54 PM BST

TikTok clashes with EU over Big Tech ‘gatekeeper’ crackdown

TikTok is preparing for a clash with the European Union after officials in Brussels declared it must obey new technology laws that threaten it with billions of euros in fines.

Senior technology reporter Matthew Field reports:

Thierry Breton, the EU’s business tsar, confirmed on Wednesday that TikTok would be marked out as a Big Tech “gatekeeper”, along with rivals such as Facebook. The designation, under Europe’s new Digital Markets Act (DMA), imposes new strictures on technology companies that have more than 45 million users and more than €7.5bn (£6.4bn) in revenues. The law is designed to promote digital competition in the bloc. US technology giants caught by the rules include Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook-owner Meta. The act covers messaging apps, online marketplaces, search engines, as well as internet browsers and smartphone operating systems. TikTok, which is owned by China-headquartered Bytedance, is the only non-US technology business to be impacted by the new law. However, TikTok lashed out at its designation under the rules. A spokesman said: “TikTok has brought choice to a space largely controlled by incumbents and this decision risks undermining DMA’s stated goal by protecting actual gatekeepers from newer competitors like TikTok.” The spokesman said the company would be “evaluating [its] next steps”. The rules demand tech companies ask for explicit consent for ad tracking, stop preferring their own services or products on online stores, and make it easier for smartphone users to send messages between different apps. Failure to comply can result in fines of up to 20pc of annual turnover. Other tech businesses also pushed back. Apple said it remained “very concerned” about the potential privacy impact of the new rules. The EU held off from including Apple’s encrypted iMessage service under the law initially, but said it had launched an investigation into the app. Major companies that avoided being caught under the new gatekeeper law include Samsung, Elon Musk’s Twitter and Dutch-headquartered Booking.com. The travel company said it was not currently large enough to be impacted by the new law, but it expected it would be by the end of the year. Mr Breton, Europe’s internal market commissioner, said the rules were a “very important milestone for freedom and innovation in Europe”. He added: “The most impactful companies, we call them gatekeepers, will now have to play by our rules.”

06:14 PM BST

Goldman Sachs to manage BAE System's £23bn pension scheme

British defence giant BAE Systems has handed the management of pension scheme assets worth £23bn to Goldman Sachs, marking the biggest transfer from a UK corporate retirement scheme to an external investment manager.

The trustees of BAE Systems Pension Scheme and BAE Systems Executive Pension Scheme have appointed the Wall Street giant’s asset management arm to oversee its £23bn of defined benefit assets.

It comes as pension funds increasingly shift to an outsourced investment model in order to better manage regulatory requirements, risk and cost pressures.

David Solomon, chief executive of Goldman Sachs, said: “We are proud to partner with BAE Systems and the Trustees to deliver this long-term solution, which brings the full capabilities of Goldman Sachs to the benefit of BAE Systems’ Pension Schemes.”

05:33 PM BST

China bans government employees from bringing iPhones to work

China has banned officials from using Apple iPhones at work in a tit-for-tat battle with the US.

Senior technology reporter Gareth Corfield has the story:

Staff at central government agencies were recently ordered not to not bring iPhones or other foreign devices to work, the Wall Street Journal reported. Instructions were given in meetings and in official chat groups to cease using the US-designed smartphones in favour of Chinese-made devices, according to local sources. Beijing’s crackdown comes after years of increasingly tight trade sanctions and bans from the US and its allies, including the UK, on the use of Chinese technology. Boris Johnson banned Huawei gear from being used in the UK’s 5G networks in 2020, with the then-prime minister giving British telecoms companies seven years to rip out and replace the Chinese vendor’s equipment.

Move comes in response to continued Western crackdown on Chinese tech companies - THOMAS PETER

04:57 PM BST

FTSE 100 extends losses

The FTSE 100 has closed down 0.16pc at 7,426.14, while the FTSE 250 midcap index ended 0.21pc lower at 18,451.82.

04:25 PM BST

WeWork to renegotiate nearly all of its leases

WeWork is renegotiating nearly all of its leases with landlords and plans to exit “unfit and underperforming” locations.

In an update shared on company’s website, chief executive David Tolley said:

Today, we are kicking off a process of global engagement with our landlords to renegotiate nearly all our leases. We will seek to negotiate terms with our landlords that allow WeWork to maintain our unmatched quality of service and global network, in a financially sustainable manner. As part of these negotiations, we expect to exit unfit and underperforming locations and to reinvest in our strongest assets as we continuously improve our product.

The company’s shares rose 7pc after the disclosure.

04:18 PM BST

Hundreds of sanction-busting oil tankers left Russia in August alone

Hundreds of sanctions-busting ships appear to be transporting Russian crude in defiance of Western efforts to cap revenues earned by the Kremlin.

Energy editor Jonathan Leake has the story:

Two thirds of the oil tankers leaving Russia’s eastern, Arctic, Baltic and Black Sea ports in August were likely to be breaching Western sanctions imposed after the Ukraine invasion, according to analysts at Lloyd’s List. Only 108 of 334 tankers tracked using eight key Russian ports had the Western marine insurance showing compliance with the sanctions, which were designed to cut the oil revenues flowing to the Kremlin. Western governments set a cap on the price of Russian oil by banning insurance companies from providing cover unless the cargo was sold below a certain level.

Read on here...

03:45 PM BST

I’m ducking out now but my colleague Adam Mawardi will make sure you stay up to date with everything you need to know.

I’ll leave you with the latest on the Government’s borrowing costs, which have fallen slightly following Mr Bailey’s comments on interest rates.

The yield on two-year gilts, which are more heavily influenced by the outlook for interest rates, has fallen four basis points to 5.2pc.

03:39 PM BST

Interest rates 'nearer now to the top of the cycle'

To recap, Andrew Bailey said that the UK is “much nearer” to the peak of interest rates.

The Governor of the Bank of England told MPs:

There was a period where it seemed to me to be clear that rates needed to rise going forwards, and the question for us was how much and over what time frame. But we’re not I think in that place anymore and that’s why we shifted our language to being much more evidence and data-driven. I think we are much nearer now to the top of the cycle. And I am not therefore saying that we are at the top of the cycle because we still have a meeting to come. But I think we are much nearer to it, on interest rates, based on the current evidence.

The deputy governor, Sir Jon Cunliffe, said the Bank was now getting “mixed signals” in terms of evidence, with continuing pay growth and services price inflation but also “some cooling in the labour market”.

03:18 PM BST

Fuel prices could send inflation higher, warns Bailey

To recap, Andrew Bailey has told MPs that inflation could rise again in August due to the impact of fuel prices.

Last month, the Office for National Statistics said the consumer prices index fell to 6.8pc in July, down from 7.9pc in June.

The Governor of the Bank of England however told the Treasury select committee that any acceleration is not expected to change the broader path of inflation. He said:

We’re currently around 0.1 percentage point from where we were expecting to be in the May forecast, so in that sense, our short-term forecast is performing better. But it is possible that we will get a tick up in the next release, as fuel prices went down in August last year but up this August. I will add that the August monetary policy report does not have a recession in it, but it has a very weak growth path.

03:12 PM BST

'Very promising signs' inflation is falling, says Bank of England policymaker

Swati Dhingra, an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee which sets interest rates, said that there are “very promising signs” that inflation is falling in the UK.

Ms Dhingra said there was an indication that prices have turned for all items in the basket of goods used to calculate the consumer prices index measure of inflation.

Governor Andrew Bailey warned that the “substantial” impact of interest rates is yet to be felt in the UK economy, which could raise pressure on policymakers to hold rates at their present level of 5.25pc.

03:02 PM BST

Bernanke will have 'no constraint' on examining Bank of England, says Bailey

Andrew Bailey said “there is no constraint from us” on the work that Ben Bernanke will do when he examines the forecasting models that missed the surge of inflation that has blighted Britain’s economy.

He also rejected the accusation that the hiring of Mr Bernanke, a former US Federal Reserve chairman, risked further central bank “groupthink”.

He told the Treasury select committee of MPs: “Of course it is important that we learn from this. There have been some huge shocks to the economy and we can learn from this.”

02:54 PM BST

Inflation may increase, Bailey admits

Andrew Bailey said it is possible that inflation will increase when the next batch of data is released by the Office for National Statistics.

However, the Governor said that the Bank of England is likely “near the top of the cycle” on interest rates.

Deputy Governor Sir Jon Cunliffe told MPs on the Treasury select committee that policymakers are starting to see mixed signals on what is happening to the economy.

02:37 PM BST

US markets fall at the opening bell

Away from the Treasury select committee for a moment, Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower amid concerns about sticky inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.29 points, or 0.1pc, at the open to 34,611.68.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.48 points, or 0.1pc, at 4,490.35, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.14 points, or 0.2pc, to 13,988.81 at the opening bell.

02:36 PM BST

Bailey rejects 'groupthink' accusations from MPs

The Bank of England’s governor has rejected the suggestion that “groupthink” was among the reasons policymakers failed to spot the surge in inflation since last year.

Andrew Bailey shrugged off suggestions from Treasury select committee chairman Harriet Baldwin that the Monetary Policy Committee does not have enough monetarist expertise.

He said “you can look at the flow and you can look at the stock” of money when making predictions about inflation.

He said you could argue that the “stock is larger”.

He suggested that that money supply is not a good short-term gauge of inflation.

02:29 PM BST

Expect 'quite marked' fall in inflation, says Bailey

The Governor of the Bank of England has said the fall in inflation “will continue” in the UK, with indicators tracked by policymakers moving “as expected”.

Andrew Bailey told MPs on the Treasury select committee that the fall in inflation is likely to be quite marked.

He added that companies expectations of wage demands for next year has started to come down.

02:22 PM BST

Bailey gives evidence to MPs over interest rate rises

The Governor of the Bank of England has begun giving evidence to MPs about the fight against inflation, which has led to 14 consecutive interest rate rises to 5.25pc.

Andrew Bailey told the Treasury select committee said the former US Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke will outline the terms of his review of the Bank’s forecasting on September 22.

The Bank of England’s forecasting methods have come under scrutiny after inflation surged to a peak of more than 11pc last year, prompting the appointment of Mr Bernanke.

02:05 PM BST

US trade deficit wides as it imports more phones and microchips

A rise in imports widened the US trade deficit in July, government data showed, as consumers kept up spending on things like mobile phones.

The country’s trade gap grew to $65bn in July, up from June’s revised $63.7bn figure, the Commerce Department said.

But this remained below the average for the second quarter according to analyst estimates.

In the latest figures, imports picked up 1.7pc to $316.7bn while exports rose 1.6pc to $251.7bn.

In particular, imports of consumer goods such as mobile phones and pharmaceutical preparations increased, alongside semiconductors.

While the US economy has showed signs of slowing, resilient consumer spending has helped boost US trade.

But this could weaken as rapid interest rate hikes by the central bank - aimed at lowering inflation and cooling demand - ripple through the world’s biggest economy.

Imports in the United States increased to 316.70 USD Billion in July from 311.50 USD Billion in June of 2023.https://t.co/DPXab8wGbh pic.twitter.com/oBgRCEXepp — TRADING ECONOMICS (@tEconomics) September 6, 2023

01:53 PM BST

Bailey to give evidence to MPs as pound falls

The Governor of the Bank of England will given evidence to MPs today about the direction of interest rates and the battle against inflation.

Andrew Bailey will speak as the pound slumps near a three-month low against a resurgent dollar amid widespread market jitters about global growth and increasing oil prices.

The pound was last down 0.1pc against the dollar at $1.25 having shed 0.5pc a day earlier, when it touched its lowest since mid June. It is already down nearly 1pc in September.

It comes as the dollar rose 0.7pc against six major peers on Tuesday - its biggest daily gain since March - on the back of data showing weak Chinese and European economies versus a comparatively resilient United States, and higher oil prices.

The pound was the best performing major developed market currency against the dollar in the first half of the year, with better than feared British economic data and sticky inflation driving expectations that the Bank of England would keep raising rates longer than most other peers.

Markets have priced in that the Bank of England will raise interest rates to 5.5pc at the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee this month - and traders expect one more rate rise at some point after that.

01:39 PM BST

NatWest confirms new chairman following Farage scandal

NatWest has confirmed that Richard Haythornthwaite will succeed Sir Howard Davies as chairman in the wake of the Nigel Farage debanking affair.

He will join the board on January 8 and become chairman on April 15 following a handover period.

The change comes after Sir Howard Davies faced huge pressure over his handling of the eventual dismissal of NatWest chief executive Dame Alison Rose following her comments to a BBC journalist about Mr Farage.

Senior independent director Mark Seligman said the board had followed a “rigourous process” in hiring Mr Haythornthwaite, who is currently chairman of Ocado and the AA and one of Britain’s most experienced businessmen.

Mr Haythornthwaite said:

It is a privilege to assume the role of NatWest Group chair. I am inheriting a very different NatWest compared to my predecessor; one that is more customer focused, financially resilient and well positioned to maintain its recent strong performance. I look forward to working with the board to build on the exceptional progress made, so we can continue to support the UK economy and deliver for our customers and stakeholders.

Sir Howard added: “I am very pleased by the choice the board has made and am confident that Rick’s experience and range of skills will complement and further strengthen the NatWest board in the years to come. I look forward to working closely with him to ensure a smooth handover next year.”

01:30 PM BST

Wilko store closures 'a big shame,' say customers

The closure of 52 Wilko stores has been described as “another nail in the coffin for the high street” by customers at a branch in Acton, west London, which is among those due to shut next week.

Michael Penning, 74, a business consultant from the town, who was shopping for paint brushes, said:

I think it’s a shame, a big, big shame. It kind of filled a gap Woolworths left, it doesn’t have everything, but it filled a gap, I’m not sure what’s going to fill the void. It’s just such a good place to shop for so many different things. They’re competitive in price and the quality is pretty good. It’s going to be another empty unit on the high street.

Another customer said she will miss it because there are some items she cannot get elsewhere.

Laura Everett, 31, an implementation manager from Acton, said: “I do come here quite often, there isn’t anything that’s really the same.

“Some of the things I get from here, such as white vinegar, I don’t know anywhere else I can get it from. I will miss it really.”

01:14 PM BST

Airlines cannot 'carry the can' for air traffic control chaos, say companies

Airlines are demanding to be reimbursed for the cost of the August bank holiday air traffic control (ATC) failure.

Industry body Airlines UK said its members should not “carry the can every time we see disruption of this magnitude”.

The boss of National Air Traffic Services (Nats) said a “one in 15 million” technical glitch on August 28 prevented it from automatically processing flight plans, causing widespread disruption.

Airlines UK chief executive Tim Alderslade said:

Airlines worked round the clock in response to the situation, providing accommodation to passengers and putting on more flights to bring them home as quickly as possible, at huge cost to all carriers impacted. Airlines cannot be the insurer of last resort though and there must be accountability from Nats when things go wrong. Airlines are seeking clarity on what options exist for Nats to cover our costs under the current legislation and will continue to engage with Government on all options for redress. We can’t have a situation whereby airlines carry the can every time we see disruption of this magnitude.

01:01 PM BST

ECB raising rates at next meeting is 'close call,' say policymakers

Investors are “maybe” underestimating the chances of the European Central Bank raising interest rates next week, according to one of its policymakers.

Governing Council member Klaas Knot said that updated inflation projections will not differ much from the last round in June, even as a slowdown in the eurozone’s economy dampens demand.

The hawkish Dutch central bank chief said it would be a “close call” told Bloomberg News that it was a “close call” whether the ECB would increase rates to a record breaking 4pc. He said:

I continue to think that hitting our inflation target of 2pc at the end of 2025 is the bare minimum we have to deliver. I would clearly be uncomfortable with any development that would shift that deadline even further out. And I wouldn’t mind so much if it shifted forward a little bit.

Mr Knot’s fellow Governing Council member Peter Kazimir said the ECB needs to raise rates one more time to hit its 2pc inflation target and doing so at the next meeting would be preferable to waiting until the following meeting.

The euro is up 0.2pc against the pound following their comments to 85p.

12:49 PM BST

Ocado cuts price of kale and avocados to win back middle class shoppers

Ocado is cutting the price of kale, avocados and organic vegetables as it battles to win back middle class shoppers.

Our retail editor Hannah Boland has the details:

The online grocer has announced its third round of price cuts since June, saying it was reducing the costs of more than 330 everyday essentials. These include kale, where Ocado is cutting the price by 6pc, avocados, which are getting 13pc cheaper, and organic red cabbage and broccoli. Cabbage is falling from £1.75 to £1.10, a 37pc drop, while broccoli is getting 10p cheaper to £1. Other items being reduced include Tropicana smooth orange juice, Birra Moretti beer and Colgate toothpaste. Hannah Gibson, chief executive of the online grocer, said the latest cuts meant Ocado had slashed the price of more than 630 products in the past three months.

The chart shows how the online supermarket is battling the march of the German discounters.

12:16 PM BST

Russia tries to prop up rouble as Western sanctions bite

The Bank of Russia will try to prop up the struggling rouble as Vladimir Putin’s regime desperately tries to counter Western sanctions.

The nation’s central bank said it would step up support for the currency, which has plummeted in value by 46pc since last June.

The Bank of Russia said that between September 14 and 22 it would sell 21.4bn rubles (£170m) of foreign currency each day on the market, about 10 times the current volume it is selling on a daily basis.

The central bank tied the move to an upcoming payment of foreign currency bonds issued by the government, known as eurobonds.

The value of the rouble recovered after a fall in the immediate aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, thanks to measures taken by the authorities.

However, it has been sliding for more than a year and fell precipitously at the start of August, breaking the 100 rouble to the dollar level for the first time since the immediate wake of the start of the Ukraine war.

The Bank of Russia has hiked its key interest rate from 8.5 to 12pc to stabilise the rouble and contain rising inflation.

It comes as the Kremlin said that Vladimir Putin had spoken by phone with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman today following the two nations’ decisions to cut supplies to the global oil market.

The announcements of the production cuts on Tuesday sent the value of Brent crude above $90 a barrel for the first time this year.

Russia will roll over its decision to reduce oil exports by 300,000 barrels per day, while Saudi Arabia will extend its voluntary oil output cut of one million barrels per day until the end of the year.

A Kremlin spokesman said: “It was noted that the agreements reached on reducing oil production, combined with voluntary commitments to limit the supply of the commodity, make it possible to ensure the stability of the global energy market.”

The Bank of Russia will try to support the rouble which has sunk in value following Putin's invasion of Ukraine - Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

12:03 PM BST

US markets poised to fall amid stock market selloffs

Wall Street is preparing for a fall across stock markets at the opening bell amid widening concerns about the world economy.

A rise in Treasury yields and oil prices pushed stocks lower on Tuesday as signs of sticky inflation raised concerns that the US Federal Reserve may need to increase interest rates again.

Meanwhile, markets have been spooked by weak factory data from Germany - Europe’s largest economy - and poor data on services output in China, the eurozone and the UK.

Investors are awaiting a slew of fresh economic data due later today, including the S&P Global flash US composite PMI index and the ISM non-manufacturing PMI for signs of cooling inflation.

Investors will also be focused on the Fed’s “Beige Book” for a snapshot of the US economy, ahead of the keenly awaited inflation data scheduled for next week.

Traders’ odds for a pause in interest rate hikes in the central bank’s September meeting remained intact at 93pc, with bets on a pause in November at 54.3pc, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

In premarket trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were down 0.2pc and the Nasdaq 100 had fallen 0.3pc.

11:26 AM BST

NatWest lines up new chairman after Farage debanking scandal

NatWest Group is reportedly lining up the former chairman of MasterCard to replace Sir Howard Davies as chairman following the Nigel Farage debanking scandal.

Our banking & financial services correspondent Simon Foy has the details:

Rick Haythornthwaite, who is currently chairman of Ocado and the AA, is expected to be announced as Sir Howard’s successor as early as this week, Sky News reported. It comes after the taxpayer-back lender was plunged into a crisis triggered by the debanking of Mr Farage by Coutts, the private bank that NatWest owns. Dame Alison Rose, NatWest’s chief executive, and Peter Flavel, the boss of Coutts, were forced to resign over the scandal. Sir Howard came under fire after declaring he had “full confidence” in Dame Alison despite the chief executive admitting she provided inaccurate information to the BBC about why Coutts closed Mr Farage’s accounts.

Read on for more about the new chairman, who is one of Britain’s most experienced businessmen.

Rick Haythornthwaite is one of Britain’s most experienced businessmen - Centrica/PA Archive

11:19 AM BST

Halfords gets sales fix from car maintenance

Retailer Halfords has seen strong demand for motoring maintenance and servicing boost sales, but said retail trading was held back by unsettled summer weather and falling consumer confidence.

The car parts to bikes firm said “needs-based” products and services were the main driver behind a 14.1pc rise in total revenues over the five months to August 18, with sales up 7.8pc on a like-for-like basis.

Like-for-like sales soared 16.6pc across its autocentres chain, while retail sales rose 3.4pc.

Spending on discretionary ranges was more lacklustre so far in its second quarter, with cycling, car cleaning and touring products hit by “unfavourable weather and low consumer confidence”.

Bike sales fell 2.7pc on a comparable basis, the group said. Halfords said it was on track with full-year expectations, forecasting pre-tax profits of between £48m and £58m.

Shares in the firm have gained 2pc.

Chief executive Graham Stapleton said: “It’s been a good start to the year for Halfords, and our ongoing focus on essential maintenance and servicing is driving a strong performance in our autocentre and retail motoring business.”

Halfords said in a trading update that like-for-like sales soared 16.6pc across its autocentres chain - REUTERS/Molly Darlington

11:13 AM BST

German factory orders plummet

German factory orders fell more than expected in July in the latest setback for Europe’s largest economy as it grapples with an industrial slowdown.

New orders, closely watched as a sign of future economic activity, plummeted by 11.7pc compared with the previous month, federal statistics agency Destatis said.

The steep fall was mainly down to the comparison with June, when the indicator leapt by a surprising 7.6pc on the back of several large orders including a major one in the aerospace sector.

Analysts surveyed by financial data firm FactSet had expected a smaller July decline of 3.5pc.

10:59 AM BST

Pound slips as oil prices raise inflation fears

The pound has fallen against the dollar as increasing oil prices raised concerns that the US Federal Reserve could be forced into more interest rate rises.

Sterling was last down 0.1pc against the greenback at $1.25.

Brent crude broke above $90 a barrel on Tuesday for the first time this year as Saudi Arabia and Russia announced further reductions in production.

The move has raised concerns about inflation, although oil has slipped back marginally today by 0.7pc to below $90.

10:38 AM BST

Wilko store closures revealed

Administrators have set out details of Wilko store closures, which will result in 1,300 job losses, as they continue to seek buyers for large parts of the discount chain’s estate.

The following stores will close on Tuesday, September 12:

Acton, Aldershot, Barking, Bishop Auckland, Bletchley FF, Brownhills, Camberley, Cardiff Bay Retail Park, Falmouth, Harpurhey, Irvine, Liverpool Edge Lane, Llandudno, Lowestoft, Morley, Nelson, Port Talbot, Putney, Stafford, Tunbridge Wells, Wakefield, Weston-super-Mare, Westwood Cross, Winsford.

The following stores will close on Thursday, September 14:

Ashford, Avonmeads, Banbury, Barrow in Furness, Basildon, Belle Vale, Burnley (Relocation), Clydebank, Cortonwood, Dagenham, Dewsbury, Eccles, Folkestone, Great Yarmouth, Hammersmith, Huddersfield, Morriston, New Malden, North Shields, Queen Street Cardiff, Rhyl, Southampton-West Quay, St Austell, Stockport, Truro, Uttoxeter, Walsall, Woking.

Edward Williams, joint administrator, said:

In the absence of viable offers for the whole business, very sadly store closures and redundancies of team members from those stores are now necessary. The loss of these stores will be felt not only by the team members who served them with such dedication, including through the uncertainty of recent weeks, but also the communities which they have been a part of.

Administrators will close 52 Wilko stores with the loss of 1,300 jobs - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

10:15 AM BST

Construction to weaken for rest of the year, experts warn

The construction sector will weaken as the year goes on as the industry grapples with the impact of high interest rates, experts have warned.

The construction sector managed a PMI of 50.8 overall in August, although housebuilding suffered a sizeable dip.

Giulia Bellicoso, assistant economist at Capital Economics, said the fall in the housing reading to 40.7 in August was “in line with recent housing construction data, which has contracted for nine consecutive months”. She said:

High mortgage rates have taken the cost of buying a home out of reach for many, causing demand for new builds to slump. The housing balance is currently consistent with an 20pc year on year drop in housing starts in Q4. We anticipate a fall of closer to 33pc, so the survey is likely to get worse still before we can think about recovery.

She added: “All told, we think that construction PMIs will weaken over the remainder of the year.”

Max Jones, director in Lloyds Bank’s infrastructure and construction team, said: “Despite another rise in output, sentiment remains somewhat subdued among contractors we speak to, with order books and working capital levels flatter than they’d like.

“Ongoing pressures from the cost and availability of materials also means contractors will be monitoring the health and performance of their supply chains closely.”

09:55 AM BST

Housebuilding suffers steepest downturn outside of pandemic since 2009

Housebuilders suffered their second biggest downturn since the first Covid lockdown last month as rising interest rates hammered the property sector, according to a closely-watched survey.

The S&P Global/CIPS UK Construction purchasing managers index (PMI) showed housebuilding remained the weakest-performing part of the construction sector, with a reading of 40.7 amid subdued market conditions and cutbacks to new build projects.

Overall, the construction sector managed a reading of 50.8 in August, indicating slight growth in output, but business activity forecasts for the year ahead were the weakest since January and job creation lost momentum.

Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global, said:

UK construction companies experienced another slump in house building activity during August as rising interest rates and subdued market conditions resulted in cutbacks to client demand and new build projects in particular. Aside from the pandemic, the recent downturn in residential work has been the steepest since spring 2009. Resilient demand for commercial work and infrastructure projects are helping to keep the construction sector in expansion mode for now, but the survey’s forward-looking indicators worsened in August. Total new orders decreased at the fastest pace for more than three years amid worries about the broader economic outlook and the impact of elevated borrowing costs.

09:37 AM BST

Gas prices flat despite strike threat

European natural gas prices were flat despite the risk of looming strikes in Australia amid a recent recovery in imports of fuel via tankers.

Benchmark futures were unchanged at around €34.50 per megawatt hour as the clock is ticked on Chevron to negotiate a deal with unions in Australia to avoid walkouts at two major liquefied natural gas plants.

Should the strikes at Gorgon and Wheatstone go ahead, any impact could be limited amid strong storage levels in Europe.

Imports of LNG in Europe are recovering after a dip, helping offset reduced pipeline flows from Norway amid maintenance to major plants.

09:22 AM BST

Darktrace slumps as it faces year of 'two halves'

Darktrace has sunk toward the bottom of the FTSE 250 after it cut its outlook for earnings.

The Cambridge-based cybersecurity business said it predicted adjusted earnings before taxes and other charges to be in the range of 17pc to 19pc for 2024, down from previous estimates of about 22pc.

The company said the year ahead would be a “tale of two halves”, with the first six months “stabilisation and second half re-acceleration”.

Revenues for the year to the end of June were up 31pc to $545m (£434m), with net profit rocketing from $1.4m to $58.9m.

However, shares have slumped 3.4pc.

Saad Maqsood, an analyst at Third Bridge, said: “Darktrace noted in March that they were investmenting in their go-to-market strategy.

“Our experts argue that there’s a growth opportunity for Darktrace if they can sort out their sales strategy and partner more closely with managed security services providers (MSSPs).”

09:00 AM BST

Monzo launches 'call status' tool to tackle scams

Digital bank Monzo has become the first UK bank to launch a “call status” tool to prevent its customers falling victim to impersonation scams.

The in-app feature will tell customers whether the bank is calling them or if they are being targeted by fraudsters with an attempted scam.

It is the first feature of its kind from a UK bank that lets people verify the caller, Monzo said.

Impersonation scams happen when a criminal contacts a person, pretending to be a trusted organisation like a bank or a utilities provider, and often making an urgent request for money or personal and financial information.

More than £177m was lost to thousands of cases of the sophisticated scam during 2022, according to figures from UK Finance.

Banking customers are typically advised to end a call if they are suspicious of the caller, and then contact their bank directly.

But Monzo’s new tool will let people check their “call status” in the app, which will show whether or not a member of the bank’s team is talking to them at that moment.

“If someone is telling you they’re from Monzo, hang up now,” the status will read if the call is not verified.

Monzo has launched a feature aimed at tackling fraud - Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

08:40 AM BST

Chinese officials told not to bring iPhones to work

China has reportedly ordered officials at central government agencies not to use Apple’s iPhones and other foreign-branded devices for work.

Staff at “some” central government regulators also received instructions via chat groups and in meetings to stop bringing such devices into the office, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The move comes a month after Joe Biden’s administration banned US investments into Chinese technology.

The UK banned the use of China mobile giant Huawei’s technology in the rollout of the nation’s 5G network.

iPhones in an Apple store in Beijing - WU HAO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

08:26 AM BST

Barratt slumps amid wider downturn on FTSE 100

Barratt Developments fell after the homebuilder warned of a tough housing market environment amid wider falls across the FTSE 100.

The UK’s exporter-heavy blue-chip index dropped 0.8pc in early trading, while the domestically focussed FTSE 250 index declined 0.5pc.

Shares of Barratt dropped 1.6pc after Britain’s largest housebuilder posted a drop in annual profit and forecast difficult trading conditions over the coming months.

The broader housebuilders index declined 1.1pc.

Global markets also extended losses for a second day as faltering growth in China and Europe heightened concerns about global economic momentum.

Emerging markets-focused fund manager Ashmore’s shares fell as much as 4.3pc after it reported a 6pc drop in annual profit.

WH Smith rose 2.6pc after the retailer reported a 28pc jump in annual revenue, boosted by strong demand during a busy summer travel season.

08:19 AM BST

Air traffic control chaos down to 'one in 15m' glitch, says boss

The technical glitch which caused widespread disruption to flights last week was a “one in 15 million” occurrence, an air traffic control (ATC) boss said.

National Air Traffic Services (Nats) chief executive Martin Rolfe said one of its systems failed after it “didn’t process (a) flight plan properly”.

The plan submitted by the airline - which has not been named - was “not faulty”, he added.

The problem led to Nats being unable to process flight plans automatically for several hours on August 28, a bank holiday Monday and a peak period for air travel.

More than a quarter of flights were cancelled that day, affecting around 250,000 people, with cancellations continuing for two more days.

Asked what the odds of this happening were, Mr Rolfe replied: “We know it’s at least one in 15 million, because we’ve had 15 million flight plans through this system and we can be absolutely certain that we’ve never seen this set of circumstances before.”

In a preliminary report shared with Transport Secretary Mark Harper, Nats did not identify the route of the flight plan which led to the chaos but stated the aircraft was scheduled to enter UK airspace during an 11-hour journey.

Passengers waiting at Stansted Airport following the air traffic control glitch - DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

08:06 AM BST

UK markets slip as Chinese and European growth falters

The FTSE 100 has opened lower after faltering growth in China, the UK and Europe heightened concerns about global economic momentum.

The UK’s blue-chip index has slumped 0.5pc to 7,400.57 while the midcap FTSE 250 has dropped 0.4pc to 18,422.63.

07:56 AM BST

Wagamama owner's sales rise amid activist investor pressure

The owner of Wagamama has reported an increase in sales as it battles against a plot by activist investors to break up the business.

The Restaurant Group revealed a 10pc increase in total revenue to £467.4m as like for like sales increased by 7pc at Wagamama and 8pc across its pubs division.

The company made a pre-tax profit of £2.3m in the first half of the year, compared to a loss of £28.5m a year earlier.

It comes after the Telegraph revealed in July that TMR Capital is considering a swoop for two of the four divisions at The Restaurant Group.

The British Virgin Islands-based investor is eyeing a bid for the company’s Brunning & Price pub division and its casual dining chains, which include Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito.

Chief executive Andy Hornby said:

We are encouraged by the significant progress made in the first eight months of the year, delivering strong like-for-like sales growth despite the consumer backdrop. In light of the strong trading we are increasing our expectations for FY23 adjusted ebitda. We are making excellent progress on our medium-term plan and the board continues to actively explore strategic options to further accelerate margin accretion and deleveraging.

Wagamama is owned by the Restaurant Group - REUTERS/Hannah McKay

07:39 AM BST

WH Smith sales take off as international travel returns

Retailer WH Smith said full-year sales jumped higher thanks to the rebound in international travel.

The group reported a 28pc rise in total group revenues over the year to August 31, after a 17pc rise in the second half.

Sales in its travel arm leapt 42pc higher, up 27pc on a like-for-like basis as trading has been buoyed across its stores based at sites including airports and railway stations due to the recovery in travel worldwide.

Second-half comparable travel sales lifted 15pc, while sales edged 1pc higher in its high street estate.

WH Smith said: “In the UK, we saw continued strength in air passenger numbers in the peak holiday season, building on the recovery in passenger numbers that we saw in the second half of the previous financial year.”

WH Smith at Stansted Airport

07:33 AM BST

Virgin Media O2 buys broadband business founded by sanctioned oligarch

Virgin Media O2 has snapped up a broadband firm from a fund set up by a sanctioned oligarch after the Government ordered the sale on national security grounds.

Our media reporter James Warrington has the latest:

The telecoms giant has inked a deal to buy Upp from LetterOne, which was founded by Ukrainian-born billionaire Mikhail Fridman in 2013. Upp is one of a number of challenger broadband firms known as “alt nets” that are looking to take on BT with their own full-fibre networks. The company is behind a £1bn project to roll out the high-speed internet connections in East Anglia. The sale, understood to be valued at tens of millions of pounds, was ordered last year by then-Business Secretary Grant Shapps. He said the move was necessary to prevent, remedy or mitigate the risk to national security. Mr Fridman and his Russian business partner Petr Aven were forced to step down from LetterOne after they were hit with EU sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

07:31 AM BST

Barratt 'has limited control of its own destiny'

After Barratt revealed its latest results, Charlie Huggins, a manager at broker Wealth Club, said:

Lower home completions combined with elevated build cost inflation have taken their toll on Barratt Developments and its peers. New home buyers are clearly exercising greater caution, and the outlook for the coming months is highly uncertain. Mortgage rates have increased significantly over the past year and have been highly volatile from one week to the next, making it very difficult for home buyers to plan their next move. First time buyers have experienced even greater pressure, given the limited availability of high loan to value mortgages and the end of the Help to Buy scheme in England. Barratt is doing everything it can to weather the storm, reducing costs and stepping back from the land market. But like all housebuilders, it has limited control of its own destiny and needs market conditions to improve. The outlook for Barratt is murky at best right now. Cracks are starting to appear in the housing market, and while interest rates should be close to peaking, first time buyers remain under enormous pressure. Until there is greater clarity on the future path of interest rates it seems unlikely market conditions will significantly improve.

07:29 AM BST

Mortgage squeeze triggers slump at Britain’s biggest housing developer

Britain’s biggest housing developer said customers are struggling with mortgage affordability as it revealed a fall in profits.

Barratt Developments revealed a 3.9pc decline in the number of completions to 17,206 in the year to the end of June, weeks after bosses slashed its targets for the coming year to between 13,250 and 14,250.

The company suffered a 16.2pc fall in its adjusted annual pre-tax profits to £884.3m, down from more than £1bn the previous year. Revenues were up 1pc to £5.3bn.

It suffered a fall in profitability, with return on capital employed down to 22.2pc from 30pc, with forward sales down to 49pc for next year, compared to 62pc last year.

It comes after 14 consecutive increases in interest rates by the Bank of England to 5.25pc, with at least two more rate rises priced in by money markets.

Chief executive David Thomas said: “Customers continue to face cost of living and mortgage affordability challenges, and new developments are increasingly constrained by an ineffective planning system.

“Whilst we expect that the backdrop will continue to be difficult over the coming months, we are a resilient business with a strong balance sheet and an experienced management team.”

07:16 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. Britain’s largest housebuilders has revealed the slump in profitability and house completions as consumers are squeezed by rising interest rates.

Barratt Developments revealed a 16.2pc fall in its adjusted annual pre-tax profits to £884.3m amid the fall in mortgage affordability.

5 things to start your day

1) Saturday post ‘under review’ as struggling Royal Mail looks to cut costs | Company claims its current obligations are ‘outdated and in need of urgent reform’

2) British chipmaker Arm to cut valuation ahead of US listing | Microchip designer faces questions over growth since filing to go public two weeks ago

3) Shoplifting no longer seen as a crime, says Asda chairman | Lord Stuart Rose joins calls demanding police do more to tackle wave of thefts

4) Reward savers and boost the economy with ‘Great British Isa’, says top fund manager | Mike O’Shea urges policymakers to create a tax-free vehicle to increase UK investment

5) Facebook scraps $1.6bn funding scheme as Sir Nick Clegg project fails | Company shifts focus to short-form video as it faces stiff competition from TikTok

What happened overnight

Shares were mostly lower in Asia after a decline on Wall Street as traders returned from a long holiday weekend.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index advanced but most other regional markets fell.

Crude oil prices pushed higher after the fresh supply cut announced by Saudi Arabia and Russia, adding to inflationary pressures at a time when investors are hoping to see central banks back away from interest rate hikes.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.5pc to 33,208.26. In Seoul, the Kospi declined 0.6pc to 2,567.12.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia slipped 0.8pc to 7,257.70 as the government reported the economy grew at a 2.3pc annual pace in the last quarter. In quarterly terms, it expanded a modest 0.2pc. The figures were better than expected.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index sank 0.8pc to 18,306.24, extending losses as the market eases back from gains fueled by recent stimulus measures for the ailing Chinese property market.

The Shanghai Composite index shed 0.3pc to 3,143.62. India’s Sensex edged 0.1pc lower.

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street as traders returned from a long holiday weekend.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4pc to 4,496.83. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6pc to 34,641.97. The Nasdaq composite dipped 0.1pc to 14,020.95.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other loans, rose to 4.27pc from 4.18pc late Friday.