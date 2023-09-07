Mortgage squeeze sends house prices plummeting - latest updates

Halifax has released its latest house price index - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

House prices fell last month to fresh 14-year lows as buyers grappled with increasingly unaffordable mortgage costs.

The average cost of a property declined by 4.6pc in the year to August, according to the Halifax house price index, having dropped by 2.4 in July.

It was the worst decline since 2009 and means a typical home is worth £279,569. This is down from £285,044 the previous month and around £14,000 lower than a year ago.

Prices fell 1.9pc in August, marking the fifth consecutive monthly decline and the worst fall since November last year.

Halifax Mortgages director Kim Kinnaird said: “There is always a lag-effect where rate increases are concerned, and we may now be seeing a greater impact from higher mortgage costs flowing through to house prices.”

She added: “Market activity levels slowed during August, and while there is always a seasonality effect at this time of year, it also isn’t surprising given the pace of mortgage rate increases over June and July.”

It comes as a separate survey also suggested the drop in house prices last month left the market at its weakest since 2009 amid plummeting mortgage approvals.

Homeowners saw the value of their bricks and mortar drop by 5.3pc in the year to August, according to the Nationwide house price index, wiping £14,600 off their value over the last year.

07:21 AM BST

South East suffers steepest fall in house prices

House prices fell across every nation in the UK and across nine English regions over the last year.

Northern locations generally proved to be more resilient than areas in the South, the Halifax house price index showed.

The South East is experiencing the biggest drop, with house prices down 5pc on an annual basis, leaving the average house price at £379,565 as buyers battle to raise larger deposits and fund bigger monthly repayments.

Wales, which recorded some of the biggest gains in property prices during the pandemic-driven race for space, has seen property prices fall by 4.7pc over the last year.

In Northern Ireland property prices have fallen by 1.5pc annually and in Scotland property prices fell by just 0.6pc over the last year, the slowest pace of decline in the UK.

London remains the most expensive place in the UK to purchase a home, with an average property price of £529,814. However with prices down by -4.1pc over the last year and it has seen the biggest fall of any region in cash terms, down £22,777.

The Halifax House Price Index dropped by 4.6 percent year-on-year in August 2023, the biggest decrease since August 2009 and compared with the market consensus of a 3.45 percent fall.https://t.co/gvX8oyi6Pv pic.twitter.com/AC6mEFMTUJ — TRADING ECONOMICS (@tEconomics) September 7, 2023

07:13 AM BST

House prices face 'downward pressure' into next year, says Halifax

House prices have further to fall, the Halifax has warned.

Mortgages director Kim Kinnaird said:

We do expect further downward pressure on property prices through to the end of this year and into next, in line with previous forecasts. While any drop won’t be welcomed by current homeowners, it’s important to remember that prices remain some £40,000 (17pc) above pre-pandemic levels. It may also come as some relief to those looking to get onto the property ladder. Income growth has remained strong over recent months, which has seen the house price to income ratio for first-time buyers fall from a peak of 5.8 in June last year to now 5.1. This is the most affordable level since June 2020, and will be partially offsetting the impact of higher mortgage costs.

07:10 AM BST

Buyers opt to 'defer transactions' amid high mortgage rates, says Halifax

House prices have fallen by around £5,000 since July, and back to the level seen at the start of last year, the Halifax said.

Halifax Mortgages director Kim Kinnaird said:

On an annual basis prices fell by 4.6pc, the biggest year-on-year decrease since 2009, though it should be noted that this is relative to the record-high property prices seen last summer.

Market activity levels slowed during August, and while there is always a seasonality effect at this time of year, it also isn’t surprising given the pace of mortgage rate increases over June and July.

While these did ease last month, rates remain much higher compared to recent years.

This may well have prompted prospective buyers to defer transactions in the hope of some stability, and greater clarity on the future direction of rates in the coming months.

The market will continue to rebalance until it finds an equilibrium where buyers are comfortable with mortgage costs in a higher range than seen over the previous 15 years.

07:05 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. House prices slumped by 4.6pc in the year to August in their steepest decline since 2009, according to the Halifax house price index.

Property values dropped to an average of £279,569, down from £285,044 in July.

