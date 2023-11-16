Mortgage rates cut to less than 5pc at ‘big six’ banks

Mortgages

Britain’s six largest mortgage lenders are now all offering mortgage rates of less than 5pc after a fall in inflation.

Barclays is the latest lender to drop its home loan prices and is reducing rates across its home loan range by as much as 0.3 percentage points with the new prices going live on Friday.

The bank will be offering a two-year fixed rate loan at 4.8pc for residential house buyers with a 40pc deposit, down from 5.1pc.

Halifax and HSBC also cut rates on Wednesday across its residential and buy-to-let mortgages 0.35 points, after Halifax announced cuts to fixed-rate mortgage deals on Tuesday.

Nationwide, NatWest and TSB cut their mortgage rates last week, amid bets that the central interest rates will start falling from its current level of 5.25pc next year.

Lower than expected inflation data, which fell 4.6pc in October, has raised hopes that the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee may hold the base rate at its current level at its upcoming December meeting.

Experts have suggested some mortgage rates could edge closer towards 4pc by the end of the year.

Major lenders including Natwest and Nationwide were offering rates below 5pc in May before unexpectedly high inflation figures led to upward pricing on the expectation of further base rate rises.

Jack Meaning, Barclays UK chief economist, said: “With inflation continuing to soften, it increasingly looks like we have reached the top of the interest rate cycle.

“With the Bank of England’s base rate expected to begin falling from the middle of next year, we’re already seeing that prospect reflected in the longer term interest rates that drive the mortgage rates paid by households up and down the country.”

Around 2.5 million homeowners are due to reach the end of fixed-rate mortgage deals throughout 2023 and 2024, with many being forced to refinance at rates that are double of what they are used to.

The average two-year fixed rate deal is now 6.19pc and the average five-year deal is 5.79pc, according to the data firm Moneyfacts, down from nearly 7pc in July.

However, even though rates are on a downward track, current levels are still a big jump for those who had taken out a two-year deal in 2021, when average rates were well below 3pc.

The two-year swap rate fell from 4.78pc to 4.66pc this week as the five-year rate dropped from 4.27pc to 4.13pc.

Swap rates reflect market expectations of the future Bank of England rate and are used by lenders to set fixed-rate mortgages.

Market conditions and customer demand also factor into lenders’ decision making and could see rates fall further before the end of the year.

Usually lenders price their home loans above swap-rates to allow for a profit margin on lending.

Yet, some lenders are understood to be prepared to reduce their margins on mortgage loans in order to increase their total lending in 2023, as a sluggish housing market has left them below their targets.

Simon Gammon, head of finance at Knight Frank said: “Lenders really do want to lend and they have been cutting their margins to the bare minimum and in some cases they have been loss making.”

Nicholas Mendes, mortgage manager at broker John Charcol said: “I expect we will see rate changes for the next three to four weeks before lenders postpone for the new year.

“Lenders will be walking a tightrope between trying to make up for lost time and win as much business as possible but equally aware of the impact on service levels.”

Recommended

Everything you need to know about remortgaging in 2023

Read more