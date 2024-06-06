Morten Hjulmand reveals desire to play in Premier League, gushes about Bruno Fernandes



Manchester United’s midfield is set to undergo an overhaul this summer, with the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen having one foot out of the exit door.

Add to that Sofyan Amrabat’s future being uncertain and likely to be away from Old Trafford, and there is a clear need for reinforcements.

Probably that is why United have made Sporting Lisbon’s Morten Hjulmand their “priority ” target for the summer.

United’s transfer activity is at a standstill until a decision arrives on Erik ten Hag’s future but the Sporting defensive midfielder has been earmarked as a target regardless of who the manager is.

The Dane was silent on the speculation over his future so far, even committing to Sporting in the odd interview, but he has finally changed his tune.

His latest comments will put United on alert as it is as close to a player admitting to wanting a move as it can get without saying it outright.

In an interview with Danish outlet Tipsbladet, Hjulmand said that is his “goal” to play in the Premier League one day.

He also gushed about Bruno Fernandes, someone who has followed the same Sporting to Manchester path earlier and praised Hjulmand earlier.

Hjulmand said: “It’s always great to receive praise from other big profiles. I know he’s a former Sporting player and he’s still a big fan of the club, so it’s great to know he’s still watching. It can only make me happy to receive praise from a player like him.

“I’d say that it is a destination I could see myself going to in the future. Whether it’s a dream, I don’t know. But it is a goal for me to play in the Premier League one day.”

At just 24, Hjulmand seems like a no-brainer signing as he is a plug-and-play option in the defensive midfield area.

If Sporting are open to doing business, something that can’t be taken for granted since United have already been linked with two other players of theirs- Ousmane Diomande and Goncalo Inacio, then Hjulmand should be the priority.

The player has already accepted that it would be a dream for him!

