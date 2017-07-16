Morrison homers to help Cobb, Rays beat Angels 6-3

Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Corey Dickerson slides under Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons to steal second base on an errant throw from the catcher during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, July 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- �� Alex Cobb continued his strong recent turnaround and Logan Morrison hit his 25th home run of the season to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to a 6-3 victory Saturday night over the Los Angeles Angels.

Cobb (8-6) held the Angels to one run on six hits and three walks in his 7 2/3 innings, with four strikeouts. After surrendering a career-high nine earned runs on June 3 to fall to 4-5 with a 4.52 ERA, Cobb has gone 4-1 with a 2.16 ERA in his last seven starts.

Morrison hit a two-run homer in the third to give him 59 RBIs on the season.

Steven Souza added a solo home run and catcher Jesus Sucre had two RBIs on a fielder's choice and a single. Tampa finished with 14 hits.

JC Ramirez (8-8) allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk, while striking out five.

Luis Valbuena spoiled Cobb's shutout bid with a solo home run in the seventh, a drive that went just beyond the reach of a leaping Mallex Smith at the wall, and then added a two-run homer against reliever Jumbo Diaz in the ninth.

The Angels have lost four of their last five games to fall four games under .500 (45-49) for the first time this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: Catcher Wilson Ramos tweaked his right hamstring running the bases in the 10th inning Friday and was not in the lineup. Tampa would like to rest him for a couple of days but said he was available. . Shortstop Tim Beckham (left ankle sprain) worked out of the second day and is expected to be activated Sunday.

Angels: Right-hander Garrett Richards, who hasn't pitched since his season debut April 5 because of a biceps injury, has played catch the past two days. . Right-hander Nick Tropeano is scheduled to throw off a mound Monday for the first time since his Tommy John surgery last August.

UP NEXT

Rays: Right-hander Chris Archer (7-5, 3.95 ERA) makes his first start since the All-Star Game. Archer is 5-1 with a 2.48 ERA in six career starts against the Angels and has won the last four.

Angels: Are scheduled to recall right-hander Parker Bridwell (3-1, 3.42) to start against the Rays on Sunday. He was optioned back to Triple-A prior to the break so the Angels could add another reliever. He threw six scoreless innings against the Twins in his last start July 5.