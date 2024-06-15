Morrison grabs six as Caberfeidh trounce Lochaber

[BBC]

Craig Morrison hit Lochaber for six as Caberfeidh ran out 10-5 winners at Strathpeffer.

The Mowi Premiership top scorer racked up a double hat-trick as the league's second-placed side moved just a point behind leaders Kingussie.

Caberfeidh were 3-0 up after just 15 minutes but, despite the game producing 15 goals, there were only five scorers. Apart from Morrison's half dozen, team-mate Kevin Bartlett also claimed a hat-trick while Lochaber's Ben Delaney scored four.

Singles from Cabers' Gavin McLauchlan and Lochaber's Shaun Nicolson completed the goal fest.

Much of the weekend's programme was curtailed after several clubs claimed a free day with players absent in Germany watching the Euros

Of the matches that did go ahead, Kinlochshiel bounced back from a goal down to defeat visitors Lovat 3-1.

Cammy MacMillan opened for Lovat after 16 minutes, and it was not until the 50 minute mark before Kinlochshiel came back into the match, capitalising after Martin Mainland saw red to fire back with goals from Keith, John and Archie MacRae

Meanwhile, Iain Robinson got the only goal of the game as Newtonmore beat Skye at the Eilan.

The results meant Caberfeidh and Kinlochshiel leapfrogged Lovat into second and third places behind Kingussie, who still have two games in hand on their rivals.

Elsewhere, Archie MacKinnon and Alan Knox took the points for Fort William after a 2-1 win at Bute in the National League.

Kilmallie edged Inveraray 2-1 in a closely contested encounter in the Balliemore Cup. Ben MacKinnon opened the scoring for the home side, with Callum MacDougall snatching a late second before Allan MacDonald grabbed an even later reply.

In the day's other tie, Inverness saw off Kilmory 4-0 via a double from Steven Bellshaw and one each from Charlie MacDonald and Ewen Campbell.

In the HIS Sutherland Cup - shinty's national reserve knockout - Skye's second team prevailed 6-0 at Kilmallie, it was 2-1 for Newtonmore away to Glasgow Mid Argyll and Fort William squeezed home 5-4 at Inveraray.